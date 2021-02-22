 Skip to main content
Zap man charged after authorities find dead horses, foals on his property
A Zap man who authorities allege fed moldy hay and denied water access to horses that were placed in his care has been charged with felony animal cruelty.

Mercer County deputies on Saturday found 15 dead horses and 11 dead foals and fetuses on the property of Shanan Weigum. They also found a donkey and 39 horses in poor condition. Two had to be destroyed and two were transported for treatment of infections, according to an affidavit. A young steer in poor condition also had to be destroyed. Authorities said they also found four dead lambs.

Four cows, a bull, a goat and 26 sheep in another corral were in good condition and had adequate food and water. Weigum owned those animals, but he was being paid by an out-of-state owner to care for the horses, authorities say.

All of the animals were seized by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

Weigum made his initial court appearance on Monday. An attorney is not listed for him in court records.

