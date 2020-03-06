96-year-old man who fell through the ice while fishing recounts ordeal, thanks rescuers

A 96-year-old World War II veteran who fell through the ice while fishing on the Missouri River last week has returned home from the hospital and is expressing thanks to his rescuers, including two roofers who pulled him from the water, warmed him and called an ambulance.

"My prayers and gratitude to all that took part in my rescue, who I will remember always," James Campagna said in a letter to the Tribune.

On Feb. 28, the Bismarck resident went fishing on the river about 8 miles north of the city. After three hours passed without a bite, Campagna began considering another fishing spot.

"Someone had dug what looked like fresh holes about 200 feet to my right," he said.

After checking his two lines a final time only to find no fish, he moved them to the other ice holes. He dropped the first line in, but found he wasn't able to secure his pole. He walked backward about 30 feet to lay the line on the ice. That's when the 4-inch sheet of ice under him broke, and he fell through.

Campagna knew he was in trouble. He had left his ice picks home that day. He tried to pull himself out of the water, to no avail.