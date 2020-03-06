96-year-old man who fell through the ice while fishing recounts ordeal, thanks rescuers

A 96-year-old World War II veteran who fell through the ice while fishing on the Missouri River last week has returned home from the hospital and is expressing thanks to his rescuers, including two roofers who pulled him from the water, warmed him and called an ambulance.
"My prayers and gratitude to all that took part in my rescue, who I will remember always," James Campagna said in a letter to the Tribune.
On Feb. 28, the Bismarck resident went fishing on the river about 8 miles north of the city. After three hours passed without a bite, Campagna began considering another fishing spot.
"Someone had dug what looked like fresh holes about 200 feet to my right," he said.
After checking his two lines a final time only to find no fish, he moved them to the other ice holes. He dropped the first line in, but found he wasn't able to secure his pole. He walked backward about 30 feet to lay the line on the ice. That's when the 4-inch sheet of ice under him broke, and he fell through.
Campagna knew he was in trouble. He had left his ice picks home that day. He tried to pull himself out of the water, to no avail.
"After about 45 minutes of calling for help, and the water was feeling really, really cold, I made a desperate last call for help," Campagna said.
That last call caught the attention of two contractors, Robert Brendel and David Teal, who were shingling a roof by Misty Waters Marina boat ramp.
"I guess he's got some pretty good lungs for a 96-year-old guy," he said.
Brendel jumped off the roof and hopped into his work pickup truck. Teal got into a forklift they were using at the site as a backup plan in case Brendel also fell through the ice.
"I ran out on the ice and pulled (Campagna) out," Brendel said.
Campagna appeared conscious when pulled onto the ice, Brendel said. Teal called an ambulance. The two roofers put him in the front seat of the pickup and turned the heater on.
"We took his clothes off and started rubbing his back to start getting that blood flow going through, rubbing him on his feet and his legs, trying to get that blood circulation moving," Brendel said.
About 10 minutes later, Campagna began foaming at the mouth and passed out.
He was brought into CHI St. Alexius Health's intensive care unit by emergency responders. Brendel and Teal also went to check on Campagna at the hospital after they finished work. Brendel said staff told him Campagna remained unconscious but was warming up and "doing a lot better."
Campagna woke at about 8 a.m. the next day. Brendel and Teal returned to the hospital soon after, to leave Campagna a Get Well Soon card signed by their families and their boss, Scott Olson, owner of American Resurfacing Inc. Campagna thanked them for saving his life.
Brendel said the veteran told him he had a goal of renewing his fishing license at 100 years old. Brendel replied by saying Olson had offered to take them all on a fishing trip once Campagna gets better.
Olson describes Brendel and Teal as "crazy."
"They do whatever they want to do, those guys there," he said. "That's the kind of guy (Brendel) is, though, he didn't care whether he was going down or not, he just jumped out there and pulled that guy out."
Brendel said adrenaline kicked in during the incident. There was water over the ice he walked on to save Campagne, he said.
"It was already almost water basically at that time," Brendel said. "I'm kind of happy David wasn't right there at the time because if he would have, and we both went out on the ice, I think it would have, you know, cracked and broke and then we all three would have been in there."
The incident "played out just right," Brendel said. He doesn't consider himself a hero.
"I would have hoped someone would've done the same thing for me," he said.
