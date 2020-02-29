96-year-old falls through ice while fishing at Misty Waters

Roofers working in the Misty Waters neighborhood north of Bismarck rescued a 96-year-old man who fell through the ice while fishing late Friday afternoon, according to the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department.

The man was ice fishing in a cove off the Missouri River when he fell through around 4 p.m., Sgt. Brent Lipponen said. The roofers heard the man, pulled him from the water and called 911, he said. The sheriff's department responded, as did the Metro-Area Ambulance Service, which took the man to a local hospital.

Lipponen said the man appeared to be in a hypothermic state, though he was unsure of his exact condition. Lipponen did not know what company employed the roofers.

He cautioned against ice fishing right now.

"With all this really nice weather we've had, it's probably not a good idea to be out on the ice," Lipponen said.

The temperature Friday in Bismarck warmed up into the mid-40s by the late afternoon, said National Weather Service meteorologist Janine Vining. Sunday is expected to be a touch cooler in the 30s, but the highs for the upcoming week will likely reach the 40s, she said.

