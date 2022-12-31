Year in Review: Bismarck celebrates sesquicentennial, Mandan boosts downtown

Bismarck spent part of 2022 celebrating its 150th anniversary and looking to the future, while Mandan marked the end of an environmental disaster dating back decades.

Meanwhile, major building projects were launched or continued in both cities, as both continued to grow. The capital city is on pace to surpass 80,000 people by the end of the decade.

The local labor market stayed strong throughout the year with an average unemployment rate of under 2%. There are more than 3,100 open jobs across the metro area, according to Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC President Brian Ritter.

With so much economic growth, housing has become a concern for Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz.

“(We need) to continue to have and create affordable housing,” he said.

The Boulevard Avenue Apartments opened in September. The $16.5 million project will have 120 affordable housing units.

The North Dakota Industrial Commission announced financial help for five affordable housing projects across the state in November, including for Century View Apartments, an $11.5 million, 40-unit affordable housing project in Bismarck.

More than 4,000 construction permits were issued this year in the capital city, lower than in previous years; 185 of the issued permits were for new single-family housing, compared with 247 single-family permits issued in 2021.

Bismarck celebrates

The 188th Army Band led the parade along Sixth Street as people lined the streets to watch the annual Band Day Parade. This, year, marching bands and groups that came from all over the state helped kick off the 150-year anniversary of Bismarck.

The Bismarck Event Center held a Founders Day celebration the next day that featured local artists, live music, displays of old vehicles, booths with historical information, "Hometown History" films and other attractions. Other events and attractions followed during the summer celebration of the sesquicentennial, including a citywide scavenger hunt, walking map brochures and a self-guided audio tour of historic properties, along with the planting of 150 trees in New Generations Park. A time capsule will be planted early next year and set to be opened in 50 years, Bismarck's bicentennial.

Select Bismarck roads received upgrades this year.

The city completed a multimillion-dollar downtown concrete pavement repair project. The summerlong construction project was from Third Street to Sixth Street and from Main Avenue to Rosser Avenue. It also made improvements to pedestrian safety, water mains, lighting and landscaping, including the replacement of metal tree grates downtown with recycled rubber tree wells.

The reconstruction of 43rd Avenue in north Bismarck also was completed. The project includes two roundabouts, multilane roads, new sidewalks, and lights at intersections.

Elkridge and Silver Ranch Elementary schools opened their doors to more than 700 students in the fall. The cost to build the two schools was around $36 million. They provide space for the growing student population.

Bismarck State College broke ground for its Polytechnic Education Center. The $38 million project will advance the college's polytechnic mission, which focuses on workforce development. About $3 million will be set aside for things such as academic programs and startup costs, and the remaining funds will be used for the building. The 2021 Legislature allocated the funding from federal coronavirus relief money.

The University of Mary released architectural renderings of a new athletic complex. The nearly $90 million project, which includes a total makeover of the east side of the campus, would bring football, baseball, soccer and outdoor track competitions back to campus. The next step is fundraising.

Construction continues on the new home for North Dakota's Gateway to Science to the west of the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck overlooking the Missouri River valley. The $26 million facility will have 13,700 square feet of exhibit gallery space -- 5 ½ times more room for exhibits than the current gallery. It's expected to be finished sometime this winter. The nonprofit aims to bolster science education for students.

The $3.1 million Dream Center Bismarck nonprofit center opened in April. The 24,000-square-foot building was funded through capital campaigns as well as through individual and corporate donations. It has warehouse space for Adopt-a-Block, a kitchen and dining area for The Banquet, a chapel that's open for any Christian church to use, office space for the Dream Center as well as for other nonprofits to use for things such as health screenings or legal aid, and a conference room that organizations can book.

New businesses continued to pop up at Kirkwood Mall as part of a redevelopment effort following the Herberger's closure in 2018, with Pancheros Mexican Grill and a Five Guys burger joint joining recent additions Chick-fil-A, Blaze Pizza and a Thrifty White Pharmacy.

The Barnes & Noble Booksellers store on Seventh Street in Bismarck closed in February before moving to a temporary home in Kirkwood Mall while officials make plans for a new store. Sanford Health Bismarck's Downtown Walk-In Clinic will move into the bookstore's former space.

2022 was the first year of operation for Heritage River Landing, a new visitors center and Huckleberry House restaurant along the Missouri River that's linked to the Lewis and Clark Riverboat. The Missouri Valley Heritage Alliance -- the rebranded Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation -- started the $3.5 million project in 2018, seven years after flooding in 2011 destroyed Captain Meriwether's Landing at the site near the Grant Marsh Bridge along River Road.

The historic Bismarck Depot came under new ownership, and developer Cam Knutson plans to renovate the dormant building and reopen it to the public. The Depot is a mainstay in Bismarck and what some have called pivotal to the city's history. It opened as a train station in 1901; after passenger train service ended in 1979, it was a Mexican-themed restaurant for more than 30 years. After that it became Edwinton Brewery, which closed in 2019. The building has been vacant since.

The Friends of the Rail Bridge nonprofit continued efforts toward preserving the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge and developing it into a tourist attraction, though their dream is in peril. BNSF Railway, which plans to build a modern bridge and remove the 139-year-old structure, is on the verge of getting the necessary state and federal approvals. FORB has said it might take the matter to court.

Mandan upgrades

Dykshoorn and Heritage parks on Mandan's Main Street were lit up with larger-than-life holiday features and a Christmas tree after Thanksgiving, as part of the Mandan Progress Organization's new "Holiday Lights on Main" attraction.

This comes in the same year that Mandan received the Main Street Excellence Award at the 2022 Main Street ND Summit, part of Gov. Doug Burgum's Main Street Initiative to revitalize and spur growth in the state's communities. The award was given to the city for creating a vibrant and engaging environment by focusing on downtown revitalizations.

The Morton Mandan Public Library downtown reopened after a two-year, $6 million renovation and expansion. The project included an upgrade to adjoining Dykshoorn Park. The effort was funded in part with a $3 million donation from Dakota Access Pipeline developer Energy Transfer.

The existing library saw new infrastructure, from doors and windows to new flooring and shelving. A library addition includes a new atrium, a public meeting room and a Bookmobile garage. Park improvements include a main entrance, decorative fencing, shade sails in front of the band shell, walking paths, new lighting, and gas fire pits.

Construction continued on two new schools in Mandan. Voters in April 2021 approved the new high school and the district's seventh elementary school. The facilities will cost a total more than $100 million to build. The elementary school in the Lakewood area is scheduled to open next fall; the new high school near the Starion Sports Complex is to open in the fall of 2024.

The Mandan Park District and Mandan Rodeo Committee built a $2.8 million venue that will be a permanent home for Mandan Rodeo Days. It includes two 2,000-seat grandstands, both sheltered from the sun and rain by a canopy. Other features will include a video board and an area for food trucks.

A grand opening was held this month for a $4.1 million indoor tennis center east of Starion Sports Complex on Old Red Trail. The domed facility offers six indoor tennis courts -- three of which will be multistriped to allow for 10 pickleball courts -- along with a "welcome" center and four outdoor pickleball courts.

The Mandan diesel fuel remediation project that started in 2004 was completed this year.

A massive underground plume of diesel resulted from fueling activity spills at the then-Burlington Northern rail yard decades ago. The railroad began removing diesel in 1985; the city and state took over the project in 2004 after reaching a $30 million settlement with the railroad.

The city has been gutting remediation buildings and capping wells the past two years. Three wells will be left operational near BNSF Railway fueling operations until 2027. The wells left will monitor for leaks.

“This was a huge milestone for the city and a great end to several parties working together to get things done,” Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling said.

Cloverdale Foods Company completed construction of a multimillion dollar addition. The 44,000-square-foot expansion included additional storage space, new fermentation rooms, increased smoke house capacity, and an expanded kitchen area.

Mandan is losing two longtime and well-known employees.

City Business Development and Communications Director Ellen Huber will be retiring in January after nearly two decades.

“Ellen has put her heart and soul into making Mandan a better place,” Helbling said. "Many of the programs that helped the rebound and success (of Mandan) can be directly attributed to her.”

Police Deputy Chief Lori Flaten retired earlier this month. Flaten over a 45-year career was the department's first female sergeant, lieutenant and deputy chief. She also served as the department's public information officer.