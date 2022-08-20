 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Work planned on East Bismarck Expressway

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday on East Bismarck Expressway from Burlington Drive to Main Street.

The project includes the addition of a right turn lane, street light installation and minor bridge repair.

Expressway will be reduced to one lane each direction during turn lane and bridge work. The shoulder will be closed while lighting is installed.

The speed limit will be reduced, and flaggers will direct traffic through construction as needed. Motorists should expect short delays, according to the state Transportation Department. 

The project is expected to be complete in late September.

