Work on River Road project begins; landslides closed road in recent years

Work on a project to address issues facing the Bismarck portion of River Road started Monday, more than a year after landslides temporarily closed sections of the road to the north in Burleigh County.

Part of the road north of Fraine Barracks Road is closed to traffic due to the work.

The construction includes pavement rehabilitation and slope stability improvements north of the Grant Marsh Bridge, Bismarck City Engineer Gabe Schell said.

The city commission in April approved a low bid of $1.1 million from Strata Corp. for the project. The contractor has 35 days to complete reconstruction between Keelboat Park and Burnt Boat Drive, Schell said. Keelboat Park is currently accessible via Main Avenue.

The slope stability project was prepared by Terracon Consultants, which the city hired to monitor a portion of River Road where a crack formed in July 2019. The firm also studied a section of the road north of the Grant Marsh Bridge and noticed instability in the earth surrounding it. Two landslides temporarily shut down the road in recent years -- one in December 2019 and one in March 2020.