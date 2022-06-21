 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Work around Sixth and Rosser to impact motorists

  • 0

Pavement repair work beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday around the intersection of Sixth Street and Rosser Avenue in Bismarck will affect motorists.

The impacted area will include Sixth Street between Thayer Avenue to just north of Rosser Avenue, and Rosser Avenue on both sides of the intersection of Sixth Street. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes, flowing in both directions.

Roadwork in the area is anticipated to last six weeks. No detour routes will be provided. Drivers are asked to modify their travel routes to avoid the area until the project is complete.

On Saturday, Thayer Avenue will reopen between Third Street and the alley between Fourth Street and Fifth Street, and Fourth Street will reopen from Thayer Avenue to midblock to the south.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ezra Miller grooming allegations deepen; Standing Rock parents obtain protection order

Ezra Miller grooming allegations deepen; Standing Rock parents obtain protection order

LOS ANGELES — The parents of an 18-year-old from North Dakota have obtained a protective order against “The Flash” star Ezra Miller, adding another scandal for the embattled actor to contend with. But the teen’s parents and law enforcement are having a hard time locating Miller to serve the actor with the order, which accuses Miller of “physically and emotionally abusing” and grooming the ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Much of Yellowstone National Park will likely stay closed for the rest of the season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News