Work around Sixth and Rosser to impact motorists

Pavement repair work beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday around the intersection of Sixth Street and Rosser Avenue in Bismarck will affect motorists.

The impacted area will include Sixth Street between Thayer Avenue to just north of Rosser Avenue, and Rosser Avenue on both sides of the intersection of Sixth Street. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes, flowing in both directions.

Roadwork in the area is anticipated to last six weeks. No detour routes will be provided. Drivers are asked to modify their travel routes to avoid the area until the project is complete.

On Saturday, Thayer Avenue will reopen between Third Street and the alley between Fourth Street and Fifth Street, and Fourth Street will reopen from Thayer Avenue to midblock to the south.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0