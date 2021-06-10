Widespread, severe weather forecast for western, central North Dakota

The National Weather Service has forecast widespread, severe weather for western and central North Dakota overnight Thursday, including potential for tornadoes, large hail and winds exceeding 80 mph.
"Initial, discreet supercells" forming in western North Dakota are expected to bring a "really significant hail and tornado threat" from 4 p.m. to midnight Central Time, meteorologist Megan Jones said.
Hail could be as large as tennis balls, she said. The areas of Williston, New Town and Watford City have the greatest potential for large hail and tornadoes, she said. Nine counties in that area are in a tornado watch as of early Thursday afternoon.
As the storms progress, they'll form a line of storms into central North Dakota and the James River Valley and bring a threat for damaging winds of at least 80 mph from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., Jones said.
The weather risk "is a pretty big deal. It doesn't happen too much for us," she said. "This is a definitely a higher-end day for us."
The potential large hail and damaging winds could result in widespread tree and property damage, she said.
Some areas Tuesday received heavy rain, resulting in flash flooding.
"Especially in those parts of the state, if they got more rain, we could definitely see some minor flooding issues," Jones said.
Heavy rain potential for central North Dakota could be limited due to the speed of the storm system.
See weather.gov/bis for more information.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.