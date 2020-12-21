White Christmas unlikely for Bismarck-Mandan despite forecast winter blast

A storm system with snow and bone-chilling wind chills that's forecast to cross North Dakota this week is likely to snarl holiday travel plans for some, but it's unlikely to create a white Christmas for the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Unseasonably warm weather this December including record heat earlier this month across the southern part of the state will be blasted away on Tuesday by a cold front moving in, shepherding in winds from the north and northwest, according to AccuWeather.

"A storm in the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies will come racing eastward through the Northern Plains into the Great Lakes late Tuesday into Christmas Eve," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said. "This will bring snow from the eastern Rockies into the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest."

Parts of eastern North Dakota could get up to 4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Western and central North Dakota are expected to get an inch or less, according to Meteorologist Todd Hamilton.

"It's not a big snow-maker. It's going to be moving through pretty quickly," he said. "The main problem is the strong winds with it."