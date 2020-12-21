White Christmas unlikely for Bismarck-Mandan despite forecast winter blast

A storm system with snow and bone-chilling wind chills that's forecast to cross North Dakota this week is likely to snarl holiday travel plans for some, but it's unlikely to create a white Christmas for the Bismarck-Mandan area.
Unseasonably warm weather this December including record heat earlier this month across the southern part of the state will be blasted away on Tuesday by a cold front moving in, shepherding in winds from the north and northwest, according to AccuWeather.
"A storm in the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies will come racing eastward through the Northern Plains into the Great Lakes late Tuesday into Christmas Eve," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said. "This will bring snow from the eastern Rockies into the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest."
Parts of eastern North Dakota could get up to 4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Western and central North Dakota are expected to get an inch or less, according to Meteorologist Todd Hamilton.
"It's not a big snow-maker. It's going to be moving through pretty quickly," he said. "The main problem is the strong winds with it."
Winds late Tuesday through Wednesday could gust up to 50 mph. That's expected to blow around the fresh snow, create hazardous travel conditions and lead to wind chills overnight into Wednesday as low as minus 30 degrees -- cold enough to freeze exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
"It will be quite chilly out there Wednesday morning, especially since we've been so warm lately -- it will be quite a change," Hamilton said.
The high temperature in Bismarck-Mandan on Wednesday is expected to be only in the midteens, compared with the mid-40s on Tuesday. The weather is expected to warm back into the 30s on Friday and Saturday. But people hoping for fresh snow on the ground for Christmas could be disappointed.
"Given how strong the winds are (forecast), it's not going to be like a blanket of nice pretty snow," Hamilton said. "It's going to be collected in some areas, and others are going to be bare."
The National Weather Service definition of a white Christmas is an inch of snow on the ground.
"By definition, it looks right now that it will be a brown Christmas," Hamilton said.
The last time that happened in Bismarck was in 2011, according to the weather service.
