Weeklong Grant Marsh Bridge inspection begins Wednesday

Crews will begin inspecting the Interstate 94 Grant Marsh Bridge between Bismarck and Mandan on Wednesday.

The inspections will take place on the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 156 to 157. They'll continue through June 7, according to the state Transportation Department.

Inspections will occur during the following times:

Wednesday, June 1, to Friday, June 3: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 4, to Sunday, June 5: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, June 6, to Tuesday, June 7: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The department's online travel map will provide daily information on width restrictions, speed reductions and lane closures during the inspection. The map is at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/. Motorists also can call 511 to get more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota.

Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

