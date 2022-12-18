Winter's official start will be brutally cold in North Dakota; Bismarck's blizzard snowfall surpasses 20 inches

Winter will officially arrive this week, and with it will come a blast of bitter cold more typical of midseason.

The arctic air will push into the Northern Plains and well past, even reaching down into southern states. AccuWeather reported that it will be reminiscent of a system in February 2021 that stressed energy grids, most notably in Texas, where there was a deadly, multiday power grid failure.

"This round of cold will undoubtedly increase the energy demand across a wide swath of the nation due to the increased demand for heating purposes," Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

The icy air will blanket the state much as snow did during last week's prolonged storm that began with freezing rain late Monday, progressed to a winter storm with waves of heavy snow Tuesday into Thursday, and ended the workweek as a blizzard with snow and winds gusting in excess of 35 mph.

Bismarck's official snow total from the storm was 20.3 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The 10.4 inches on Tuesday set a city record for the date, and the moisture in the snow broke a record that had stood more than a century. The capital city then got 3 inches on Wednesday, 4.1 inches on Thursday and 2.8 inches on Friday.

Some other area snow inch totals included 12 in Williston, 16 in Dickinson, 17 in Underwood and New Salem, 18.5 in Watford City, 19.5 in Hazen, 20 in Mandan, 21 in Tappen, and 22 in Glen Ullin and Harvey.

The poor weather hampered travel across the state for days. Travel advisories persisted in central North Dakota, including in the Bismarck-Mandan area, into Saturday. Several highways in the region remained impassable and closed into the early part of the weekend.

Eastern North Dakota is part of what AccuWeather calls a "Blizzard Alley," based on the number of blizzard warnings issued. Walsh County tops the list for blizzard warnings in the Northern Plains since 2000, with 84.

"Usually when blizzards happen, a very potent storm strengthens over the Midwest and winds become strong on the northern side of the storm where cold air and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico collide," AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo said.

The winter solstice -- the start of astronomical winter -- is Wednesday. So far this fall, Bismarck has received 46.5 inches of snow, three times more than normal.

Cold Christmas

Cold, not snow, will be the main weather concern this week.

High temperatures in Bismarck are forecast to be in the single digits below zero Monday through Friday, with overnight lows reaching minus 20 late in the workweek. Wind chills -- the combination of air temperature and wind -- will be in the minus 30s.

Temperatures that low can freeze exposed skin in a matter of minutes.

No records are likely to be set. For example, on Tuesday, the forecast high for Bismarck is minus 9. The city's record low maximum temperature for Dec. 20 is 7 degrees colder -- minus 16, set in 1924.

But this week's temperatures will be well below average. Normal for the week before Christmas in the capital city is a high in the mid-20s above zero, with lows in the single digits.

The cold snap is likely to last through the holiday.

"While the push of extreme cold will not last as long as the extreme push seen in February 2021, temperatures will likely not begin to rebound until about Dec. 27," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said.