Winterlike weather is making a comeback in North Dakota even as spring flooding begins to ease around the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest, north central and part of south central North Dakota, extending eastward into the James River Valley. Bismarck is right on the western edge; the advisory area does not include Mandan. Forecasters say snow accumulations between 7 a.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Saturday could total 1-6 inches, with winds gusting to 45 mph.

Extreme northwest North Dakota got a round of heavy snowfall on Wednesday, ranging from 5-8 inches. Williston got 6 inches, according to weather service reports.

The heavier snow from the next round is expected mainly in the north central region. Bismarck is included in an area with anticipated snow totals of 1-3 inches.

Bismarck has seen its third-snowiest season in history, with record-keeping dating back 1 ½ centuries. The city total is 99.8 inches. Another 0.6 inches would move the ranking up to second, surpassing the 2008-09 total of 100.3 inches. Another 1.9 inches would break the city's 1996-97 record of 101.6 inches.

Conditions are expected to be much worse in northeastern North Dakota, where a winter storm warning is posted for 6-14 inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. The state Department of Transportation early Thursday was already alerting motorists to poor traveling conditions in the Red River Valley, from Fargo to Grand Forks, and also in the Devils Lake region.

"Significantly reduced visibility from heavy snowfall rates and accumulating snow will make travel very difficult," forecasters said. "With ongoing flooding and water-filled ditches, it is possible that vehicles may slide off of the road into very cold water."

Flood warnings persist in eastern North Dakota including the valley. The Red River in Fargo is forecast to crest early next week 3 ½ feet above flood stage -- a level that is not a big concern in North Dakota's largest city due to numerous flood protection upgrades in recent years.

Flood warnings have been lifted elsewhere in the state as snowmelt has been absorbed by drought-ravaged soils.

A washed-out riverbank disrupted internet and telephone service at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park south of Mandan early this week. The park is near the confluence of the Heart and Missouri rivers. The Heart had risen quickly last Friday due to ice jams, flooding lowlands before it fell back below flood stage over the weekend.

Communications have since been restored at the park. Officials also reported that the Heart did not flood the park's campground before the ice jam broke up. The gate leading into the campground has been reopened.