Winter storm warning posted for much of central, western North Dakota

The Bismarck region could see more than a foot of snow from a storm system barreling into the Plains, and potentially get a coating of ice beforehand.

The National Weather Service on Monday posted a winter storm warning for much of central and western North Dakota from Monday evening to Thursday morning, with 8-14 inches of snow expected along with winds gusting to 40 mph. Forecasters said freezing rain could create ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch late Monday and early Tuesday before the heavy snow hits.

"A potent area of low pressure is set to form over Colorado and Kansas Monday. This will pull moist air northward from the Gulf of Mexico, combining it with bitterly cold air from the polar regions in Canada," AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger explained. "With the two put together, a major snowstorm is in the cards from Colorado to Minnesota into midweek."

South central and most of eastern North Dakota have a "medium" chance of accumulating ice as the storm approaches, according to the weather service. That could make travel treacherous and lead to power outages.

Snowfall through Thursday is expected to total 9-12 inches in Bismarck, 10-13 inches in Dickinson, and 8-11 inches in Williston, Minot and Jamestown, according to weather service projections. Fargo and Grand Forks could see 6-10 inches. Travel is likely to be hazardous across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday amid the snow and strong winds. Blowing snow is expected to continue Thursday and Friday even after the snowfall ends.

Late Tuesday through Wednesday morning is likely to bring the worst of the storm, with snowfall rates as high as several inches per hour, according to AccuWeather.

Pierre and Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as Bismarck and Jamestown may have some of the region's highest totals, AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine reported.

The system is a "Colorado low" -- one that sweeps out of southeastern Colorado or northeastern New Mexico and tracks northeast across the Plains, producing big storms. Such systems are not uncommon this time of year.

Flash flooding, severe hail and tornadoes are possible in the Southern Plains.

"This developing storm system will lead to numerous, widespread and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week," the weather service reported.

