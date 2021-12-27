Winter storm prompts numerous closures; icy cold will linger into the weekend

No travel is advised in much of North Dakota due to a winter storm that also is prompting closures and is ushering in frigid Canadian air that will linger through the upcoming New Year's holiday weekend.

Interstate 94 is closed between Bismarck and Fargo, and I-29 is shut down from Buxton to the South Dakota border. I-29 from Grand Forks to the Canada border has reopened, along with stretches of U.S. Highway 2. No travel is advised throughout central and southeast North Dakota and much of the northwest, and the Highway Patrol has restricted travel for oversize vehicles in all areas of the state. For more information, go to travel.dot.nd.gov.

Burleigh County offices are closed except for emergency services, and Bis-Man Transit has suspended fixed-route bus and paratransit services. City offices in both Bismarck and Mandan are open.

The Bismarck State College and University of Mary campuses are closed. Public schools in Bismarck-Mandan are on Christmas break.

Some state Motor Vehicle offices are closed or have altered hours, mainly in the east. The office in Beulah is closed.

A couple of incoming and departing flights at the Bismarck Airport have been delayed or canceled, but most are listed as being on time.

The storm brought heavy snow, strong winds and dangerously cold wind chills to the state. The National Weather Service posted a blizzard warning for much of the southeast and a winter storm warning for the rest of the east and for central North Dakota through Monday evening. Much of the west was under a wind chill advisory.

Bismarck on Sunday had a daily total of 6 inches of snow as of 9:30 p.m., with a weekend total of 10.4 inches, according to the weather service. The capital city's winter season total of 17.6 inches as of early Monday was more than the total of 16.7 inches for all of last winter, the agency said. Another 1-2 inches was expected in the region Monday night through Tuesday, with higher amounts to the east.

Daytime high temperatures this week will struggle to get above zero in much of the state, with overnight lows as cold as 30 below. The high in Bismarck-Mandan on New Year's Eve on Friday is forecast at minus 10 degrees.

Dangerous and even life-threatening wind chills in the minus 30s and 40s are expected through New Year's Day on Saturday. Exposed skin can freeze within minutes in such conditions, according to the weather service.

(Check back for updates.)

