A quick-hitting winter storm shut down interstates in North Dakota on Wednesday, closed schools and even delayed the resumption of the Legislature after its midsession break.

The system that blasted out of the Rockies and into the Northern Plains on Tuesday afternoon had dumped 6.9 inches of snow on Bismarck by midnight, just an inch shy of the city's record for the date, according to the National Weather Service. Snow continued to fall into Wednesday morning, pushing the city's total for the season past 70 inches -- nearly 3 feet above normal.

A winter storm warning was in effect for the south central and southeast regions until noon, with up to 3 more inches of snow expected along with winds gusting to 40 mph.

The conditions led to blowing and drifting snow, clogging streets and highways. Interstate 94 was closed between Bismarck and Fargo, and I-29 from the Grand Forks area to the South Dakota border. Several other major highways in the southeast and east central regions of the state also were shut down.

No travel was advised in south central and southeast North Dakota during the morning commute. The state Department of Transportation lifted the advisory midmorning for the counties of Grant, Morton, Oliver and Sioux.

Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools canceled in-person classes and activities, and scheduled a virtual learning day. Performances and sports were called off. Light of Christ Catholic Schools in Bismarck also scheduled a virtual learning day.

The University of Mary and Bismarck State College delayed opening until noon. United Tribes Technical College and Theodore Jamerson Elementary School on campus closed.

The Capitol and other state facilities in the Bismarck-Mandan area delayed opening until 10 a.m. Health and Human Services offices in Bismarck, Jamestown, Valley City and Fargo closed for the day.

Burleigh County offices also closed for the day. Bismarck Parks and Recreation canceled morning programs and activities. The Morton Mandan Public Library closed. Essentia Health clinics in Bismarck delayed opening until noon. Several Sanford Health clinics in North Dakota closed or opened late.

The Legislature resumed its session Wednesday after its crossover break -- when bills passed by the House and Senate go to the opposite chamber. But legislative committee meetings scheduled for Wednesday morning were postponed.

High temperatures in the teens Wednesday were forecast to rise into the 30s by Friday and linger there through the weekend. However, "Another weather system may then bring another round of accumulating snow late this weekend, followed by a cooling trend and continued chances for snow next week," the weather service said.

