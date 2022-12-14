Winter storm breaks records in Bismarck; Interstate 94 reopens

A winter storm roaring across the Northern Plains is setting records in Bismarck.

The 10.4 inches of snow that fell in the capital city on Tuesday set a city record for the date, topping the previous mark of 5.9 inches in 2008, according to the National Weather Service. Up to 4 more inches was expected in the capital city by the end of Thursday.

The 0.56 inches of moisture in Tuesday's snow also set a city record for Dec. 13, one that had stood for more than a century. The previous high was 0.31 inches in 1906.

It's been a record-setting early winter in Bismarck. The 17.1 inches of snow that fell during a blizzard on Nov. 10 smashed a city record for that date and was just shy of the all-time mark for a one-day snowfall on any date. The snow that day had 1.23 inches of moisture, also shattering a city record for the date, according to the weather service.

Bismarck has gotten 3 feet of snow so far this winter -- nearly 2 feet above normal.

This week's storm has not risen to "blizzard" level in North Dakota due to wind speeds that have been under the 35 mph threshold. But the winter storm warning posted for the entire state said winds could gust to 40 mph on Wednesday into early Thursday.

The conditions were the result of a huge cross-country storm that has caused deadly tornadoes in southern states and prompted blizzard warnings in several northern states.

Forecasters expect the storm system to hobble the Upper Midwest with ice, rain, snow and wind for days before moving off to the Northeast. National Weather Service Meteorologist Melissa Dye in the Twin Cities told The Associated Press this is a “long duration event” through Friday night in the region.

Some other North Dakota snow totals reported by the weather service early Wednesday were about 5 inches in Minot and Dickinson, 6 inches in Williston, 7 inches in Underwood, around 9 inches in Harvey and Hazen, and 10.5 inches in Fort Yates.

Closures mount

Interstate 94 between Dickinson and Fargo reopened Wednesday morning after being shut down late Tuesday, but authorities cautioned that the highway was ice-covered, as were most across the state. No-travel advisories were lifted across most of the state -- remaining in effect in the northeast -- but officials cautioned motorists to beware of poor traveling conditions across North Dakota.

The Capitol and other state facilities in the Bismarck area were closed Wednesday, with employees working remotely. North Dakota Health and Human Services offices across the state were closed. Many Motor Vehicle and Driver License offices shut down.

Burleigh County and Morton County offices opened late.

Garbage and recycling was collected as scheduled in Bismarck. Collection in Mandan was suspended Wednesday.

Both the Bismarck and Mandan public school districts were closed Wednesday, with students doing virtual learning, and all extracurricular activities were canceled.

Bismarck State College was closed Wednesday. Updates will be posted at bismarckstate.edu/news. The University of Mary canceled Wednesday in-person instruction. Full details are at 8000.umary.edu.

Staff at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck were working remotely Wednesday. Classes ended last Friday; this Friday's fall graduation is still planned. Theodore Jamerson Elementary School on the UTTC campus went to online learning for the rest of the week.

Dickinson State University was conducting final tests virtually through Thursday, and employees were authorized to work remotely those days. Full details are at bit.ly/3Pkz9wO. Williston State College also was closed, with finals being held virtually.

All Essentia Health-Mid Dakota Bismarck Clinics were closed for the day. Walk-In services were available at the Ninth Street Clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CHI St. Alexius Health clinics in Bismarck-Mandan were closed. The hospital remained open. Information on clinics in other communities is at bit.ly/3Fq9HS1.

All Sanford Health clinics in Bismarck, Mandan, Dickinson, Minot and Watford City, with the exception of select walk-in clinics, were closed Wednesday. Dialysis and infusion services continued. Sanford's downtown Bismarck walk-in clinic was closed Wednesday, while the north walk-in clinic and the walk-in clinic in Dickinson were scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time. Full details are at bit.ly/3FPkwyA.

(Check back for updates.)