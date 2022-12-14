Winter storm breaks records in Bismarck; century-old moisture mark falls

No travel was advised in nearly all of North Dakota on Wednesday, and Interstate 94 was closed between Dickinson and Fargo as a record-setting winter storm roared across the Northern Plains.

The 10.4 inches of snow that fell in Bismarck on Tuesday set a city record for the date, topping the previous mark of 5.9 inches in 2008, according to the National Weather Service. Up to 4 more inches was expected in the capital city by the end of Thursday.

The 0.56 inches of moisture in Tuesday's snow also set a city record for Dec. 13, one that had stood for more than a century. The previous high was 0.31 inches in 1906.

It's been a record-setting early winter in Bismarck. The 17.1 inches of snow that fell during a blizzard on Nov. 10 smashed a city record for that date and was just shy of the all-time mark for a one-day snowfall on any date. The snow that day had 1.23 inches of moisture, also shattering a city record for the date, according to the weather service.

Bismarck has gotten 3 feet of snow so far this winter -- nearly 2 feet above normal.

This week's storm has not risen to "blizzard" level in North Dakota due to wind speeds that have been under the 35 mph threshold. But the winter storm warning posted for the entire state said winds could gust to 40 mph on Wednesday into early Thursday.

The conditions were the result of a huge cross-country storm that has caused deadly tornadoes in southern states and prompted blizzard warnings in several northern states.

Forecasters expect the storm system to hobble the Upper Midwest with ice, rain, snow and wind for days before moving off to the Northeast. National Weather Service Meteorologist Melissa Dye in the Twin Cities told The Associated Press this is a “long duration event” through Friday night in the region.

