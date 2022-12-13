Winter storm blasts into North Dakota with ice and snow

A massive storm crossing the country is creating weather hazards ranging from tornadoes in the Southern Plains to blizzard conditions in the Northern Plains.

The system blew into North Dakota late Monday, dropping freezing rain over the central and southeastern portions of the state before unleashing snow overnight into Tuesday. Freezing rain can coat electrical lines and lead to power outages, particularly in high winds, but poweroutage.us early Tuesday was reporting no major outages in North Dakota.

Heavy snowfall is likely through Wednesday, with totals forecast to range from 8-14 inches across much of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

The entire state was under a winter storm warning for snow, ice and wind. The wind was forecast to gust up to 35 mph, just below levels that would warrant a blizzard warning, according to Jason Anglin, lead forecaster at the weather service office in Bismarck. Wind speeds Tuesday morning were generally 15-20 mph, according to weather service data.

Areas in many other Plains and Rockies states were under blizzard warnings. AccuWeather reported Tuesday morning that more than 642,000 people were impacted by blizzard warnings, another 2.6 million by winter storm warnings and 12 million by winter weather advisories.

"Hundreds of thousands of square miles from the central Rockies through the Northern Plains will be affected by snow, ice and blizzard conditions from the massive storm that was still in its early stages on Tuesday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

The system is a "Colorado low" -- one that sweeps out of southeastern Colorado or northeastern New Mexico and tracks northeast across the Plains, producing big storms. Such systems are not uncommon this time of year. One that swept in about a month ago dropped 2-3 feet of snow on parts of North Dakota, and set a record for snowfall in Bismarck.

The brunt of this week's storm in the Northern Plains was expected late Tuesday through Wednesday, with snowfall rates as high as several inches per hour in some areas.

Many highways across the state were ice-covered on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Transportation. Roads in the Bismarck-Mandan region were reported to be snow-covered. No travel was advised in many counties early Tuesday, but those advisories had been lifted by the morning commute. Travel alerts were posted for most of eastern, central and southwestern North Dakota, advising motorists to be aware of hazardous conditions. Road conditions are at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.

The cities of Bismarck and Mandan both asked residents to remove cars from on-street parking to aid in snow removal. Both cities' plowing practice is to focus first on emergency routes and priority areas such as schools before moving on to residential streets.

Schools' status

K-12 schools in Bismarck and Mandan both held classes on Tuesday. Mandan later decided to dismiss early, and to cancel all extracurricular activities and practices.

Bismarck State College decided to close at 5 p.m. Monday and remain closed Tuesday. All classes and events were canceled and offices closed on Tuesday. Updates will be posted at bismarckstate.edu/news. The University of Mary was open on Tuesday, but school officials were monitoring the weather. Updates will be posted at 8000.umary.edu.

Staff at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck were working remotely Tuesday and Wednesday. Classes ended last Friday; this Friday's fall graduation is still planned. Theodore Jamerson Elementary School on the UTTC campus went to online learning for the rest of the week.

Dickinson State University was conducting final tests virtually Tuesday through Thursday, and employees were authorized to work remotely those days. Full details are at bit.ly/3Pkz9wO.

Thousands of students from Native American communities across Wyoming, Nebraska and the Dakotas were traveling to Rapid City, South Dakota, for this week's Lakota Nation Invitational, a high school athletic event, The Associated Press reported. Brian Brewer, one of the organizers, said he had urged schools and participants to travel early.

“We told them with this storm coming — if you leave tomorrow, there’s a good chance you might not make it,” he said Monday.

(Check back for updates.)