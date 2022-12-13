Winter storm blasts into North Dakota with ice and snow; schools closed Wednesday

A massive storm crossing the country is creating weather hazards ranging from tornadoes in the Southern Plains to blizzard conditions in the Northern Plains.

The system blew into North Dakota late Monday, dropping freezing rain over the central and southeastern portions of the state before unleashing snow overnight into Tuesday. Freezing rain can coat electrical lines and lead to power outages, particularly in high winds, but poweroutage.us late Tuesday afternoon was reporting only a few dozen people without power statewide.

Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson said ice-coated lines whipped by strong winds “can start slapping together, which will trip out the line ... or they can snap and break. But he added early Tuesday afternoon that "There is some frost on lines, but as of now, there has not been much ice buildup."

Heavy snowfall is likely through Wednesday, with totals forecast to range from 8-14 inches across much of the state, according to the National Weather Service. Bismarck had received 6.1 inches of snow as of midafternoon Tuesday, the agency reported. Mandan had received about 5.5 inches. Many western cities, including Hazen, Hettinger and New England, had reports of around 4 inches.

The entire state was under a winter storm warning for snow, ice and wind. The wind was forecast to gust up to 35 mph, just below levels that would warrant a blizzard warning, according to Jason Anglin, lead forecaster at the weather service office in Bismarck. Wind speeds Tuesday afternoon were generally 15-20 mph, according to weather service data. Temperatures in much of the state were around 30 degrees.

Areas in many other Plains and Rockies states were under blizzard warnings. AccuWeather reported Tuesday afternoon that more than 493,000 people were impacted by ice storm warnings, 656,000 by blizzard warnings, 2.5 million by winter storm warnings and 10.6 million by winter weather advisories.

"Hundreds of thousands of square miles from the central Rockies through the Northern Plains will be affected by snow, ice and blizzard conditions from the massive storm that was still in its early stages on Tuesday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

The system is a "Colorado low" -- one that sweeps out of southeastern Colorado or northeastern New Mexico and tracks northeast across the Plains, producing big storms. Such systems are not uncommon this time of year. One that swept in about a month ago dropped 2-3 feet of snow on parts of North Dakota, and set a record for snowfall in Bismarck.

The brunt of this week's storm in the Northern Plains was expected late Tuesday through Wednesday, with snowfall rates as high as several inches per hour in some areas.

Travel impacted

Many highways across the state were ice-covered on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Transportation. Roads in the Bismarck-Mandan region were reported to be snow-covered. Roads were in relatively decent shape for the morning commute, but by late afternoon no travel was advised in all but the northwestern and northeastern corners of North Dakota as the snow began to build and conditions deteriorated.

The Highway Patrol banned oversize loads in the south central region -- the counties of Burleigh, Morton, Emmons, Grant, Logan, Kidder, Oliver, Sioux and the southern portion of McLean.

Travel alerts were posted for much of the rest of the state, advising motorists to be aware of hazardous conditions. The Patrol advised that the poor weather could especially impact high-profile and long-load vehicles. Road conditions are at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.

Snow removal

The cities of Bismarck and Mandan both asked residents to remove cars from on-street parking to aid in snow removal. Both cities' plowing practice is to focus first on emergency routes and priority areas such as schools before moving on to residential streets.

Bismarck Public Works has transitioned to 24-hour operations and will continue to do so until the storm passes.

“As of this morning things were looking pretty decent,” Bismarck Public Works Director Steve Salwei said. “We were able to put enough material down to cut through the ice.”

Crews in Mandan got out Monday night sanding the streets.

“(Roads) were a little slick but we got it sanded and then it wasn’t too bad,” Mandan Street Superintendent Brian Dirk said. “Now that the snow has started to fall, we’re working on the main arterial routes."

Schools' status

K-12 schools in Bismarck and Mandan both held classes on Tuesday. Mandan later decided to dismiss at midafternoon, and to cancel all extracurricular activities and practices. Bismarck had a full in-person school day but canceled all after-school practices and activities, including GED and English Language classes at the Adult Learning Center.

Both public school districts will remain closed Wednesday, with students doing virtual learning, and all extracurricular activities canceled.

Bismarck State College decided to close at 5 p.m. Monday and remain closed Tuesday and Wednesday. All classes and events were canceled and offices closed. Updates will be posted at bismarckstate.edu/news. The University of Mary was open on Tuesday, but school officials canceled Tuesday evening and Wednesday in-person instruction. Full details are at 8000.umary.edu.

Staff at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck were working remotely Tuesday and Wednesday. Classes ended last Friday; this Friday's fall graduation is still planned. Theodore Jamerson Elementary School on the UTTC campus went to online learning for the rest of the week.

Dickinson State University was conducting final tests virtually Tuesday through Thursday, and employees were authorized to work remotely those days. Full details are at bit.ly/3Pkz9wO.

Thousands of students from Native American communities across Wyoming, Nebraska and the Dakotas were traveling to Rapid City, South Dakota, for this week's Lakota Nation Invitational, a high school athletic event, The Associated Press reported. Brian Brewer, one of the organizers, said he had urged schools and participants to travel early.

“We told them with this storm coming — if you leave tomorrow, there’s a good chance you might not make it,” he said Monday.

Other closures

The weather prompted numerous other cancellations and closings.

Burleigh County offices closed at 3 p.m. Courthouses in numerous other counties shut down, according to the state Supreme Court.

The Essentia Health-Mid Dakota Bismarck walk-in clinic on Ninth Street North was scheduled to close at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

All Sanford Health clinics in Bismarck, Mandan, Dickinson, Minot and Watford City, with the exception of select walk-in clinics, will be closed Wednesday. Dialysis and infusion services will continue to be offered. Sanford's downtown Bismarck walk-in clinic will be closed Wednesday, while the north walk-in clinic and the walk-in clinic in Dickinson are scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time. Full details are at https://www.sanfordhealth.org/weather-updates.