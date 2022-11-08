Winter storm bearing down on North Dakota; Monday snow causes dozens of crashes

Much of North Dakota is under a winter storm watch as a system that could pack blizzard conditions bears down on the region.

The watch posted by the National Weather Service for late Wednesday through Friday morning covers all but the northwest region of the state. From 6-12 inches of snow is expected, with locally higher amounts, accompanied by winds that could gust as strong as 55 mph.

"Intense snow rates will likely produce significant snowfall accumulations in some areas," the weather service stated. "Strong gusty winds will accompany the system and could also cause blizzard conditions with low visibility."

Bismarck-Mandan is in an area with a high percentage for at least 8 inches of snow, with wind gusts around 45 mph.

The southern James River Valley could see precipitation begin as freezing rain, with ice accumulations of about a tenth of an inch possible.

The system is moving east from the West Coast and will strengthen as it crosses the Rockies and enters the Northern Plains. Bismarck-Mandan could be in the bulls-eye of the blizzard, according to AccuWeather.

"This will be the first major snowstorm of the season for the Northern Plains, and the combination of heavy snow, powerful winds and low visibility will result in hazardous travel," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brian Wimer said.

Travel might become impossible on Interstates 94 and 29.

"Any unnecessary travel is not advised in this region, especially later Thursday afternoon through Friday morning," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

Frigid air from Canada will blast into the region on the backside of the storm. Overnight low temperatures in Bismarck-Mandan this weekend are forecast to be as low as minus 10.

Monday snow

Bismarck got 1.4 inches of snow from a system that passed through on Monday. It was the first measurable snowfall of the season in the capital city.

Police responded to 60 crashes and took 50 crash reports, according to Lt. Luke Gardiner. Several had only minor damage so no report was needed. One crash resulted in injuries.

Most of the crashes occurred on slick streets. The department on average responds to 9.5 crashes per day, Gardiner said.

Poor weather and road conditions led to a crash with serious injuries on I-94 about 5 miles west of Mandan midafternoon Monday, according to the Highway Patrol. A pickup truck carrying two Bismarck residents crossed the median and struck a semitrailer. The pickup driver and passenger were taken to a Bismarck hospital with serious injuries. The semi driver wasn't hurt.

The crash shut down the westbound lanes of the interstate for about 1 ½ hours. Traffic was rerouted.