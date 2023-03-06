Two more rounds of accumulating snow are forecast for the Bismarck area this week, amid what is already one of the snowiest winters of all time in the city.

A storm that hit Sunday -- the third in less than two weeks -- dropped 6.7 inches of snow at the Bismarck airport, a little shy of the city's March 5 record of 7.5 inches set in 2018. The snowfall pushed the season total to 82.1 inches, according to the National Weather Service. That moved this winter up the "snowiest" list from ninth to seventh. Records date to the winter of 1874-75.

The state Department of Transportation lifted no-travel advisories in south central North Dakota early Monday, but the bad weekend weather still had a few lingering impacts. State Health and Human Services offices in Dickinson delayed opening until 10 a.m. local time, as did Stark County offices. Some rural schools in the southwest opened late. The University of Mary in Bismarck announced that classes and offices would be remote for the day, and postponed for a week a news conference scheduled to introduce the school's new athletic director.

What the weather service called "the parade of winter weather" is forecast to continue through this week. A system that will move from west to east in North Dakota beginning late Monday into Tuesday could drop 4-7 inches of snow across the southwest and south central regions. Bismarck's record for March 7 is 3.6 inches, set in 1983.

The dropping of the jet stream to the south has allowed for weather systems to move from the West Coast over the Rockies and into the Plains, causing the recent snowy pattern that will persist this week, according to Todd Hamilton, meteorologist at the weather service office in Bismarck.

"It certainly is typical for this time of year," he said. "March is easily our snowiest month, on average."

After just light snow on Wednesday, a more significant system should develop Thursday and Friday across the region. It will move in from the west and interact with a cold air mass nosing in from south-central Canada, according to the weather service. Widespread snow is forecast throughout much of the Northern Plains and could be heavy at times, forecasters said.

"Right now the track looks to be farther south, with probably the higher impacts over South Dakota and southern Minnesota," Hamilton said. "But even though we might not get a direct hit (in the Bismarck region), indications are we could still get measurable snow over central and western North Dakota."

Another 10 inches of snow in Bismarck this week would make the winter the third-snowiest on record. The all-time mark is 101.6 inches in 1996-97. Normal winter snowfall for Bismarck is 50.5 inches; the city last year got 55.1 inches.

Information on Bismarck snow removal is at https://bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal. Information on Mandan snow removal is at bit.ly/3UDbEkm.