Snow from last week's storm has cut into drought in North Dakota, and snow from this week's storm has pushed Bismarck's season total into the Top 10 winters.

Last week's multiday storm dropped more than half a foot of snow on Bismarck and other areas. The precipitation was factored into this week's U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday. It shows a 10% reduction in moderate and severe drought in the state from the previous week.

About 70% of North Dakota is in those two categories -- mostly moderate drought, with a patch of severe drought in the northwest. The rest of the state, including most of Burleigh and Morton counties, is considered abnormally dry.

The winter has been "particularly wet" for the Northern Plains, but "The heat and dryness of last summer and fall dried out soils, and as winter set in the soils froze in the northern states, locking the dryness into place," National Centers for Environmental Information Meteorologist Richard Heim said in this week's report.

The recent precipitation "resulted in contraction of moderate to severe drought in the Dakotas to Nebraska, and exceptional drought in Nebraska, but abnormal dryness was kept to reflect the leftover dry state of the frozen soils," he said.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This week's 24-hour storm dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas including Bismarck, which saw a total of 12.3 inches over Tuesday and Wednesday.

That pushed Bismarck's season total to 75.4 inches, making this winter the ninth-snowiest in city history, according to the National Weather Service. If the city gets 11 ½ more inches before spring, the winter will rank fourth, and another 16 ½ inches would push it to third. Another 26.3 inches is needed to beat the record of 101.6 inches in 1996-97.

Another round of accumulating snow is possible beginning late this weekend. Forecasters on Thursday were still determining how much might fall, and what areas might be impacted.

Bismarck Public Works said snow removal crews finished clearing emergency routes and major roadways Wednesday evening and moved into residential areas. More information is at https://bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal. A map of snow removal priority routes in Mandan is at bit.ly/3UDbEkm.

Crop report

The monthly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows little change from the January report.

Roughly two-thirds of topsoil moisture supplies and about half of subsoil moisture supplies are rated adequate to surplus.

Nearly all of the winter wheat crop is rated in fair to good condition. The crop is planted in the fall, goes dormant over winter and begins growing again in the spring.

Cattle and calf conditions statewide are mostly rated fair to good, with death loss mostly light to average. Hay and stockwater supplies are rated mostly adequate.

Calving is 10% complete, compared with 9% last year at the same time.