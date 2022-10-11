Windy conditions, cooler temps in store for Bismarck region

A series of cold fronts moving through the region will bring windy conditions to western and central North Dakota through Thursday, along with cooler temperatures.

Maximum wind gusts will approach 50 mph in some parts of the region, according to the National Weather Service. Top wind speeds in Bismarck on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the range of 41-43 mph.

High temperatures in Bismarck-Mandan are forecast to drop into the 50s the rest of the week, a cooldown from the 60s and 70s of recent days.

"A sprawling area of high pressure is acting as a roadblock in the atmosphere, keeping the polar air in Canada at bay. But as the high pressure slides to the east, the cold front will be able to shift southeastward," AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger said.

Overnight low temperatures later this week will drop into the mid-30s, according to the National Weather Service. Weekend lows could drop into the upper 20s -- chilly but still warmer than last weekend. Bismarck's morning low last Friday was 17 degrees, just 2 degrees warmer than the city's Oct. 7 low-temperature record of 15 degrees set in 1976.

Normal for this time of year in the capital city is a high temp around 60 and an overnight low around 35, according to weather service data.

No rain is in the forecast the rest of this week.