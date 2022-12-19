Wind chill warning issued for much of North Dakota; wind chills could hit 50 below

Wind chills in North Dakota could drop below minus 50 degrees this week as icy arctic air descends south and blankets much of the country with the coldest air of the season as people are traveling for the Christmas holiday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for western and central North Dakota from Monday evening through noon Saturday. Wind chill is a combination of air temperature and wind.

"Dangerous to life-threatening values as cold as 55 below are expected, especially Wednesday evening through Friday morning," the agency said.

Weather that cold can freeze exposed skin in a matter of minutes. Prolonged exposure can lead to hypothermia.

The wind chill in Bismarck-Mandan is forecast to reach 46 below early Thursday and 47 below early Friday. Actual temperatures those early mornings are expected to be around minus 20, with daytime highs around minus 10.

"The area that got hit hard with blizzard conditions (last week) will now have to contend with another outbreak, of intense cold," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

The bitter cold will grip much of the country, reaching well into the South.

"The arctic air can envelop much of the central and eastern part of the country just prior to the holiday weekend, threatening the coldest lead-up to the Christmas holiday in decades," AccuWeather Meteorologist Elizabeth Danco said.

No records are likely to be set in Bismarck. For example, on Friday, the forecast high is minus 12. The city's record low maximum temperature for Dec. 23 is 8 degrees colder -- minus 20, set in 1983. And the city's record low temps for the dates this week all are in the minus 30s and 40s. Records are for actual temperature, and do not factor in wind chill.

But this week's temperatures will be well below average. Normal for the week before Christmas in the capital city is a high in the mid-20s above zero, with lows in the single digits.