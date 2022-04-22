Williston region in bulls-eye of latest blizzard; Bismarck-Mandan to get rain, lesser snow

The Williston region appears to be in the bull's-eye of the next spring blizzard to hit North Dakota.

The National Weather Service on Friday expanded the area of a blizzard warning through the weekend. It now encompasses nearly all of western North Dakota, including Mandan but not Bismarck.

The forecast calls for more than a foot of snow in western North Dakota and wind gusts as high as 60 mph. There also could be ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch in the western third of the state. Williston could get 12-18 inches of snow, with areas to the north getting up to 2 feet, according to the weather service.

Bismarck is under a winter weather advisory. The city and areas to the north could get 3-6 inches of snow along with the strong wind gusts. Areas closer to the Canada border also could get a light glaze of ice.

That could cause power outages. The snow and wind also are likely to hamper travel.

"Motorists should be aware of rapidly changing conditions and are encouraged to reduce speeds and drive according to the conditions," the state Department of Transportation said in a statement.

The storm is expected to rapidly strengthen on Saturday and Saturday night, with snowfall rates up to 2 inches per hour, in the west, according to AccuWeather.

Northeastern North Dakota is under a flood watch through Saturday evening, as forecasters say heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding and overland flooding.

In Bismarck-Mandan, rain is expected throughout the day Saturday, turning to light snow Saturday night and Sunday. The metro area is likely to get 3-4 inches.

The storm comes in the wake of a three-day blizzard last week that dumped 2-3 feet of snow in western North Dakota, and an Easter Sunday storm that added several more inches. The storms and cooler weather set more than two dozen records in the state, including nearly 10 in Bismarck alone.

