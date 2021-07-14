Wildfires in the West and Canada sending smoky haze over North Dakota

Wildfires in Canada and the Western U.S. are leading to a smoky haze over North Dakota, and state officials are urging people with respiratory conditions to take precautions.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Alex Edwards told Prairie Public that smoky air particles from wildfires in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan have permeated the area via the jet stream. The haze is thick enough in eastern North Dakota to reduce visibility to around 5 miles in the Red River Valley, he said. Haze also is noticeable in Bismarck-Mandan.

The Associated Press reported that there are more than 60 active large blazes burning in Western states and Alaska. Smoke from wildfires in Wyoming and Montana are contributing to the haze in North Dakota, according to the state Department of Environmental Quality.

The extremely small particles of ash and soot in the air can irritate the respiratory system, especially for those who suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease -- better known as COPD -- or conditions such as asthma and allergies, the agency said. It advised people with respiratory conditions, the elderly and young children to consider limiting activities outdoors.