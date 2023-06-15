Smoke from massive wildfires in Canada intensified in the Bismarck region on Thursday, leading to "unhealthy" air quality ratings.

The smoke began drifting over the state on Wednesday, but ground-level impacts were concentrated more in the north central and eastern regions. Air quality on Thursday was worst in the south central region, including the Bismarck-Mandan and Fort Yates areas, according to AirNow, a partnership of federal and state agencies including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The smoke pattern is stretching from the Upper Midwest as far south as Oklahoma and as far east as New York City, according to AccuWeather.

"Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and (they) should avoid outdoor activity," said Plume Labs, an air quality company owned by AccuWeather. "Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation."

Extremely small particles of ash and soot, known as particulate matter, can irritate the respiratory system, especially for those who suffer from lung conditions or allergies. The elderly, young children and people with respiratory conditions are urged to consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities in smoky areas.

People reacting to smoke to the extent that it affects breathing are advised to seek immediate help from a medical provider. General health-related smoke questions can be directed to the North Dakota Health and Human Services Operating Center at 701-328-0707.

The flow of smoke is expected to shift eastward by the weekend. The National Weather Service forecast also calls for chances of rain in much of the state into Saturday, which could help.

Information on wildfires and air quality is on the state Department of Environmental Quality website, at bit.ly/3OhrD7E. The EPA's map of fire and smoke conditions is at https://fire.airnow.gov/. The AirNow mobile phone app, and many other weather apps, also include air quality information. Wildfire smoke pattern predictions can be found at https://firesmoke.ca/forecasts/current/.

Drought expanding

Prolonged drought north of the border has led to the wildfires that have scorched more than 12 million acres this spring, prompting the evacuations of thousands of people and sending dense smoke across Canada and the U.S. Hazy skies also were prevalent across North Dakota during parts of May.

Drought in North Dakota worsened a bit over the week. "Abnormally dry" conditions -- the weakest of five categories on the U.S. Drought Monitor map -- expanded in the southeast and also moved into the northwest. Abnormally dry areas in the southwest and northeast were unchanged over the week.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the National Drought Mitigation Center and NOAA. The map is updated every Thursday. This week's map shows 29% of North Dakota as abnormally dry, up from 21% last week. There are no areas in moderate or worse drought categories.

Bismarck so far in June has received 0.71 inches of rain, which is 0.79 inches below normal, according to weather service data. Precipitation for the year totals 6.95 inches, 0.23 inches below normal.

Crop report

Soil moisture supplies in the state declined for a second straight week, according to the latest crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Topsoil moisture was rated 65% adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture was 67% in those categories; both were at 72% a week ago.

Pasture and range conditions and stockwater supplies were relatively unchanged over the week, at 89% fair to good and 93% adequate to surplus, respectively.

Seeding of all major crops -- including spring wheat, durum wheat, soybeans, corn, canola and barley -- is on the verge of wrapping up. The condition of nearly all crops is mostly in the fair or good categories.

The wildfire danger was rated low across the state on Thursday, according to the Department of Emergency Services.

The National Weather Service's weekend weather forecast for Bismarck-Mandan calls for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s, about normal for this time of year, with a slight chance of showers Saturday afternoon.

Blue-green algae

North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality has issued a blue-green algae advisory for Green Lake near Wishek in McIntosh County.

Hot summer weather contributes to the production of the algae that can produce toxins in the water called cyanotoxins. People and animals who swallow or come into contact with affected water can get sick, and animals and fish can die from it. There’s no known antidote for the toxins.

The algae discolor the water and cause foam, scum or mats to appear on the surface. In severe blooms, the water can have the appearance of spilled green paint or green pea soup.

A list of advisories and warnings can be found at www.tinyurl.com/WMP-HABS. An advisory also is listed for Homme Dam in northeastern Walsh County. Blue-green algae blooms can be reported at 701-328-5210 or on the website. People can sign up for text alerts for advisories at https://tinyurl.com/NDhabsAlerts.