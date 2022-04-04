Wet, windy, cool week in store for North Dakota

Sunday's snowfall kicked off what should be a wet and windy week for North Dakota.

About an inch of snow fell in Bismarck, according to National Weather Service reports. Higher amounts accumulated to the west -- 1.5 inches in Mandan, 2.5 inches at Heart Butte Dam and 3.5 inches in the Medora area.

There was only about a tenth of an inch of moisture content in the snow that fell in Bismarck, and precipitation this year remains behind average. The capital city has received 1.33 inches of precipitation since Jan. 1, about six-tenths of an inch below normal, according to weather service data.

The metro area remains abnormally dry, and moderate drought lingers just to the west, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center.

A weather system moving in from the West Coast could help dampen things, though it also is forecast to bring strong winds. The weather service posted a high wind watch for the southwest on Tuesday, with winds expected to gust up to 60 mph.

"The high winds will be accompanied with periods of mixed rain and snow as the system reorganizes and expands over the Northern Plains," the agency said.

The strong winds are expected to persist into Thursday across the state, according to AccuWeather. They will accompany what could be 1-3 inches of snow across North Dakota on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Behind the storm, a wave of cold, Canadian air is expected to dive southward across the central U.S., adding to the wintry feel to the storm," AccuWeather said.

The National Weather Service forecast for Bismarck-Mandan calls for high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the workweek, with rain and snow Tuesday and Wednesday accompanied by blustery conditions. Wednesday should be the coldest day, with the high in the metro area reaching only to the low 40s. The normal high for April 6 is about 10 degrees warmer than that.

