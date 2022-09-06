Western North Dakota could see 30-degree temperature drop this week

North Dakota will go from hot to cold this week, as oppressive heat that has blanketed the western U.S. for days gives way in the Northern Plains to cooler Canadian air.

The difference in the high temperatures forecast for Bismarck-Mandan on Wednesday and Friday is about 30 degrees.

The late-summer heat wave that has smashed high-temperatures records in Western states such as California and Utah is forecast to last into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Well-above-normal temperatures are also anticipated to stretch eastward to the northern and central Plains until a strong cold front enters Montana on Thursday," the agency said. "Highs into the upper 90s and low 100s are possible throughout the central and northern Plains, which equates to around 20 to 30 degrees above average in some locations."

The heat dome has exacerbated dry conditions throughout the west. There are large wildfires burning in Montana, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, creating vast areas of smoke and hazardous air quality, with the thick smoke able to be seen from space, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

The smoke is leading to hazy skies in North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service. The smoky conditions were forecast to persist through at least Tuesday.

A red flag warning for critical wildfire conditions was in effect for eastern Montana and the northwestern corner of South Dakota on Tuesday. The wildfire risk in southwestern North Dakota was listed as high; it was moderate for the rest of western North Dakota. The southwest part of the state could see temperatures approaching 100 on Wednesday.

The forecast for Bismarck-Mandan calls for highs in the 90s on Wednesday, dropping into the 80s on Thursday and then into the 60s on Friday and Saturday, with overnight lows in the mid-to-lower 40s. Some areas of western North Dakota could see lows in the 30s, the weather service said.

The normal high and low for Bismarck-Mandan for this time of year is in the mid-70s and the upper 40s.