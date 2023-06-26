Heavy rain across North Dakota on Saturday set records in Bismarck and Jamestown.

Meanwhile, National Weather Service meteorologists have released their report on severe storms that hit south central North Dakota last Wednesday, attributing damage to tornado-force winds known as a microburst.

Bismarck's official rain total Saturday, measured at the airport, was 1.72 inches, according to the National Weather Service. That broke the city's June 24 record of 1.39 inches set in 1968.

Jamestown received 2.79 inches, breaking that city's record for the date of 1.82 inches, set in 1966.

Other official inch totals from the rainy weather on Friday and Saturday included 1.97 in Lincoln, 2.06 in Mott, 2.57 in Strasburg, 3.5 in Napoleon, 4.27 in Kulm and 4.92 in Ashley.

"The main body of the rain was situated in the southern and eastern portions of the state, but rotated north as it moved east," the weather service posted.

Bismarck this month has received 4.48 inches of rain, which is 1.68 inches above normal, according to weather service statistics. The city for the year has received 10.72 inches of precipitation, which is 2.24 inches above normal.

Burleigh and Morton counties are not rated in any drought category, unlike many other parts of the state, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Drought Mitigation Center and U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some areas that got heavy rain are rated abnormally dry. An updated drought map will be released Thursday.

Another rainy workweek appears in store across the state, with chances of showers and thunderstorms all five days. The wildfire danger across the state on Monday was rated low, according to state Emergency Services.

An early look at the forecast for the weekend and the start of the Fourth of July holiday period is for slight chances of showers and thunderstorms for the Bismarck-Mandan area, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Those are normal temps for the start of July.

Storm survey

The weather service has concluded that a microburst with wind speeds of about 125 mph was responsible for destroying a manufactured home near Selfridge and injuring a person last Wednesday.

A microburst is a downdraft -- a column of air within a thunderstorm that sinks to the ground with wind speeds equivalent to a weak or medium-strength tornado. The one that struck in the Selfridge area had wind speeds equivalent to an EF2 tornado, which is in the middle of the Enhance Fujita Scale.

Brothers Arlin and Will Lund told KFYR-TV that the storm also destroyed their barn, and that Will Lund was taken to a Bismarck hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The weather service survey team said strong winds also caused other damage in Sioux County that day.