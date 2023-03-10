Another storm system set to sweep over the Rockies and across the Plains is forecast to bring blizzard conditions to a large part of North Dakota, including Bismarck.

The National Weather Service posted a blizzard warning for much of central and northwestern North Dakota from late Friday to midday Saturday, for up to a foot of snow and winds gusting to 55 mph. Bismarck is expected to get 4-8 inches of snow. Snowfall rates of an inch an hour are possible with the system.

Much of southwestern North Dakota including Mandan is under a winter weather advisory, for 2-4 inches of snow and similar wind gusts.

"Blizzard conditions will make travel very difficult to impossible, as blowing and drifting snow will make roads impassable. Some locations in the north could see over a foot of snow," forecasters said.

Bismarck on Thursday got 1.3 inches of snow, pushing the season total to 86.9 inches. It's the city's fourth-snowiest winter since record-keeping began 148 years ago. The total was outside the top 10 entering the month but has steadily moved up the rankings the past two weeks, with nearly 17 inches of snow since March 1. March is typically the snowiest month in Bismarck, according to Todd Hamilton, meteorologist at the weather service office in Bismarck.

Another 5 inches of snow this weekend would make the winter the third-snowiest. The all-time mark is 101.6 inches in 1996-97 -- double the typical winter snowfall for Bismarck.

Milder weather is on the horizon. Temperatures will be closer to average next week, with highs in Bismarck-Mandan reaching the 30s by Tuesday, according to the weather service. Normal highs for this time of year are around 40.

Patrol car struck

No one was injured when a North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle was struck on Interstate 29 in Cass County on Thursday evening. The highway north of Fargo in the Argusville area was ice-covered, and there was snow and blowing snow.

The SUV was parked with emergency lights flashing while the Patrol helped with traffic control for a tow truck pulling a vehicle from the median. An oncoming SUV braked, lost control and rear-ended the Patrol vehicle, the agency said.

Two troopers were seat-belted in the vehicle at the time and escaped injury.

Two more crashes happened at the scene after the Patrol car was struck, a commercial vehicle drove into the ditch, and four other vehicles spun out and went in the ditch. All of the motorists were driving too fast for the conditions, the Patrol said.

(Check back for updates.)