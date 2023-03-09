A weekend weather system could bring blizzard conditions to the northern part of central North Dakota, including Bismarck.

Meanwhile, drought continues to ease in the state, and the latest flood outlooks indicate that no major spring flooding is expected in the region.

"The models continue to suggest that under anything resembling a normal melt pattern, much of the existing (snowpack) is expected to end up in the ground," the National Weather Service said.

The agency on Thursday also posted a winter storm watch for central, north central and part of northwestern North Dakota, for up to 12 inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 50 mph. The watch is in effect from Friday evening through early Sunday.

Bismarck is right on the southwestern edge of the watch area -- Morton County and Mandan are not included. Bismarck is in a "high potential" area for more than 4 inches of snow, but in a "low potential" area for more than 8 inches. The highest potential for heavy accumulations is in the northern part of the state.

"Probabilities for impactful winter weather and strong winds continue to increase as a powerful low pressure system is forecast to move through Friday night through Saturday night," forecasters said. "Several inches of snow and widespread blowing/drifting snow are possible."

The last couple of weeks have seen a snowy pattern develop, with several storms passing over the Rockies and into the Plains. Bismarck's season snow total is nearing triple digits, and the city is on pace for its snowiest winter in recorded history -- 148 years.

Drought update

The recent moisture has helped ease drought in southeastern North Dakota. This week's U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows much of the region moving from moderate drought to the lesser "abnormally dry" category.

About 61% of North Dakota remains in moderate drought, with a small area in the northwest in severe drought. The rest of the state including most of Burleigh and Morton counties is abnormally dry. Three months ago, about 87% of North Dakota was in moderate to severe drought.

"The Northern High Plains (this week) saw improvements in north-central/northeastern Nebraska and southeastern North Dakota in response to the season’s heavy snows," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Deborah Bathke wrote in this week's report. "Soils are still frozen, so the full benefits of the season’s precipitation will not be realized until the soils thaw and the snow meltwater soaks into the ground.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Flood outlook

The weather service's latest spring flood potential outlook for the Missouri and James river basins, released Thursday, says "moisture added over the past two weeks has only slightly increased the overall flood risk."

"A persistent storm path has continued to add snow to the landscape, especially along and south of the I-94 corridor. The additional moisture in the form of snow-water equivalent has been preserved by the cooler than normal temperatures and has slightly increased the risk of flooding along a number of forecast locations," officials said.

Flood risk is now considered near normal to slightly above normal along the Knife River and Spring Creek watershed, as well as the Cannonball River. The Little Missouri and Heart rivers remain somewhat below normal for flood risk. Eastern Missouri River tributaries such as Apple Creek are now near normal for flood risk. The exception is Beaver Creek near Linton, where flood risk remains below normal.

Farther east, the James River and Pipestem Creek above Jamestown remain slightly below to near normal risk for flooding. However, the risk rises below I-94 to slightly above normal at LaMoure on the James River.

"Dry and warm soils are still expected to substantially reduce runoff from melting snow under all but the most extreme of melt conditions, including a rain-on-snow scenario," the weather service said.

Officials cautioned, however, that "One should remember that while the region is now nearing the end of the snow accumulation season, historically speaking, overall precipitation trends upward as we go through March and into April. This also highlights the increasing risk as each day passes with little to no melt of the existing snowpack."

The outlook is not meant to be a forecast, but a look at the probabilities of flooding over the next 90 days given current conditions. The agency updates them regularly heading into spring. The next outlook is scheduled for March 23.