Week of wild weather sets dozens of records in North Dakota; weather-linked deaths mount

The snowy and cold weather in North Dakota over the past week has set more than two dozen records in the state, including nearly 10 in Bismarck alone, and more all-time highs are likely to be documented in coming days.

The National Weather Service has deemed last week's three-day blizzard "historic," with snowfall totals of 1-3 feet over a widespread area, wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and snow drifts exceeding 8 feet.

"For a lot of places it was easily the largest (snow) total for April," National Weather Service Meteorologist Zach Hargrove said. "We have various records -- one-, two-, three-day records; for certain counties it was the most snow we've seen in those counties for all time, really."

Bismarck got 18.3 inches of snow from the blizzard and another 2.5 inches from a second storm that blasted through on Easter Sunday. The capital city set four precipitation records and four cold temperature records during that span. Among them were the snowiest April on record in the city (21.9 inches) and the latest date (April 16) that Bismarck has seen zero degrees since record-keeping began in 1874.

Dickinson and Minot also have set cold records in the past week. The weather service also has documented one-day snowfall records in the counties of Dunn, Grand Forks, Mercer and Sheridan; two-day records in the counties of Bottineau, Dunn, Grant, McHenry, McKenzie, Mercer and Sheridan; and three-day records in the counties of Bottineau, Dunn, McKenzie, Mercer and Sheridan.

"I would definitely say it was an unusual, historic event," Hargrove said, noting that the list of records likely will be expanded.

"It's still going to be a while. We're sifting through all the data," he said.

Minot was in the bull's-eye of the blizzard, getting 3 feet of snow. The city got another foot on Sunday from the second storm.

The 3-foot report came from a member of the public on social media, but the weather service followed up with the person to verify the recording and is confident in its accuracy, according to Hargrove. However, since the report did not come from an official weather service observer, it can't be considered for purposes of establishing a weather record, he said. The weather service is still calculating whether Minot set any official records.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis called Minot's snow accumulation "astonishing." The city typically gets 5.5 inches of snow during April, with an all-time high of 35.4 inches in 1970, Travis said.

Milder weather is on tap the rest of the week as more warm air from the south comes into the region, according to Jason Anglin, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Bismarck office.

“Keep our fingers crossed we don’t break any more cold records,” he said.

Normal highs in Bismarck this time of year are approaching 60 degrees. The forecast high for Tuesday was almost 20 degrees cooler than that.

Bismarck declared a snow emergency during the blizzard, prohibiting parking on all designated snow emergency routes. The city let the declaration expire at noon Tuesday, with parking once again allowed in designated areas along those routes.

Snow removal continues in both Bismarck and Mandan. More information is at https://bit.ly/3McdYuc and https://bit.ly/3jOneIS.

Blizzard deaths

As many as four deaths might be linked to the recent bad weather.

Authorities are investigating whether the conditions contributed to the death of Vaughn Bloxham, 60, of Watford City, whose body was found in the snow Thursday a block from his home. He had received help from officers the night before after getting his truck stuck, but declined to be taken to a shelter when he couldn't get home and tried to walk the nine blocks, police said.

The body of Minot resident Barbara Campbell, 73, was found in the snow early Thursday. She was dealing with mental health issues and was not adequately dressed for the weather, police said.

Bradley Patzer, 59, of Harvey, died Sunday afternoon when his snowmobile hit a berm of packed snow and ice on private property near the city, according to the Highway Patrol. The snowmobile went airborne and Patzer was thrown off the machine, suffering fatal injuries.

Nita Kok, 79, Plaza, died Monday morning when she pulled out of a driveway and onto state Highway 23 and her pickup was struck by a semitrailer. There was little to no visibility at the time due to dense fog, and the highway was covered by compacted snow and ice, according to the Patrol. The Patrol identified the semi driver as Wesley Soper, 54, Surrey. He was not hurt.

Incoming weather

A storm rolling into the Pacific Northwest is expected to cross over the Rockies, pick up warm air and moisture from the south and spark severe storms in the Plains late this week.

"All facets of severe weather will be possible with the storms, including high winds and large hail to localized flash flooding and tornadoes," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

There's also the likelihood of more heavy snow in parts of North Dakota on the back side of the storm as it pulls down cold air from the north.

The track of the storm was still uncertain Tuesday as was the snow/rain line, given that there could be "huge" temperature differences over short distances, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency's latest outlook indicates the western third of North Dakota has the highest potential Friday through Sunday for "impactful winter weather" including hazardous travel conditions. Bismarck-Mandan is in an area of less than 50% probability, but the metro area is almost certain to get some form of precipitation.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.