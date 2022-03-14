Week of warm weather on tap in Bismarck-Mandan after snowfall

Bismarck-Mandan residents woke to a blanket of fresh snow Monday, but it likely won't stick around long.

Snow readings in the metro area ranged from 2.3 to 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Bismarck's snow total for the season is 32.8 inches; normal is 50.5 inches.

The new snow was already melting by Monday afternoon as the temperature climbed back above freezing. High temperatures in Bismarck-Mandan are forecast in the 40s and 50s through Saturday, with no precipitation. Normal highs for this time of year are in the 40s, with normal lows in the upper teens and lower 20s. Overnight lows this week are forecast in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

The moisture is welcome heading into spring. All of Burleigh County and eastern Morton County are considered abnormally dry, and the rest of Morton is in moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Drought in the area has persisted for more than a year. So far this calendar year, Bismarck has received 1.3 inches of precipitation -- about two-tenths of an inch below normal, according to weather service data.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0