Weather Service documents damage from 3 McLean County tornadoes, rates twisters

The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in McLean County on Monday evening, damaging some farm equipment and structures.

Thunderstorms that passed through the area were initially believed to have spawned two twisters. The weather service investigated and concluded that one tornado touched down 4 miles east of Ruso at 5:08 p.m., a second developed 2 miles south of Ruso at 5:10 p.m., and a third developed 5 miles south of the town about 5:30 p.m. while the second was still on the ground.

There were no injuries to people or animals, according to Sheriff's Chief Deputy Richard Johnson. "Just debris," he said.

The first tornado lasted only about a minute and impacted no structures. The weather service rated it EF-U, or EF-Unknown, on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which rates tornadoes on a scale of 0-5, with 5 being strongest.

The second twister snapped trees in a shelterbelt and destroyed an animal shelter before dissipating after a 2-mile trek on the ground that lasted about 25 minutes, according to the preliminary report prepared by weather service Meteorologists Jeff Schild and John Paul Martin. The agency rated it an EF-1, with estimated wind speeds around 110 mph.

The third tornado was the most destructive, destroying three small wooden granaries, flipping over a large seed cart attached to an air seeder, tossing large round hay bales and flipping anhydrous ammonia fertilizer tanks. It lasted for about 3 miles and 20 minutes. It was rated an EF-2, with wind speeds estimated around 120 mph.

Multiple tornadoes in the same area is not unusual.

"It's pretty normal behavior for a supercell thunderstorm, which is where these tornadoes came from," Meteorologist Zach Hargrove told the Tribune.

A supercell is the least-common type of thunderstorm, but it has a rotating updraft and a high propensity to produce severe weather, according to the weather service. Supercells are most common in the central U.S., particularly in the Great Plains.