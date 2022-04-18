Weather records mount as new storm looms; blizzard cleanup continues in metro area

The snow that fell in Bismarck on Sunday coupled with last week's blizzard made this month the snowiest known April in city history, and more might be on the way this weekend.

Snow removal crews in Bismarck-Mandan are working to finish up blizzard cleanup in the next few days, while keeping an eye on the forecast.

"Prepare for the worst and hope for the best," Mandan Public Works Director Mitch Bitz said Monday.

It's likely that a lot of the existing snow will be left on boulevards or the sides of streets for the sun to melt, due to the volume and the fact that the ground had thawed before the historic three-day blizzard. Trucks can't haul to normal storage fields because of the soft ground, according to Bitz and Bismarck Public Works Service Operations Director Jeff Heintz.

"If we tried to put it out in a field or at the landfill, we'd bury our trucks," Heintz said.

Bitz added: "It's a mess."

Records galore

The 2.5 inches of snow Sunday in Bismarck added to the 18.3 inches from the Tuesday-through-Thursday blizzard. All told through April the city has received 21.9 inches of snow, breaking the 2013 record of 21.8 inches, according to weather service data. Records date to 1886, a span of 136 years. Bismarck normally sees 4.2 inches of snow in April.

The capital city has seen numerous other weather records in the past week.

Bismarck got 10 inches of snow last Tuesday, shattering the city's April 12 record of 3 inches set in 1991. The amount of precipitation in the wet snow -- 1.17 inches -- also set a record, breaking the 1972 mark of 0.95 inches.

The 2.5 inches on Sunday broke Bismarck's April 17 record of 2.1 inches, set in 1959.

As the blizzard moved out late last week, cold Canadian air moved in.

The high temperature in Bismarck on Friday reached only 25 degrees, eclipsing the city's April 15 record-low daily maximum temperature of 32 degrees set in 2011. The temperature then sank to zero early Saturday, breaking the city's April 16 record low of 10 degrees in 1953.

Saturday's reading was the latest date that Bismarck has seen zero degrees since record-keeping began in 1874. The previous record was April 5, 1996.

Bismarck's low early Monday was 6 degrees, breaking the city's April 18 record of 12, set in 1953.

Snow removal

Crews throughout the metro area have opened up all city streets by making areas wide enough for two vehicles to pass.

Both cities adopted that strategy to enable emergency vehicles and residents to get around as quickly as possible.

"With the (snow) volume, if we would have tried to plow the city curb-to-curb on the first pass, we'd still be out there" trying to finish that, Heintz said. "At least we got the city opened up."

The wet, heavy nature of the spring snow has meant snow removal is taking three times longer than normal, according to the two cities.

Now that all streets are drivable, crews are focusing on widening streets, particularly in areas with mailboxes next to the curb and around schools, with classes resuming Tuesday. Bismarck crews also are focusing on moving snow out of the downtown area, while Mandan crews have completed that task.

The downtown snow in Bismarck will be piled in the west parking of the Event Center. Snow in residential areas will be moved to the boulevards and left to melt rather than hauled out. In some neighborhoods in the north, the snow was so deep that it couldn't be plowed last week and instead had to be dug out with front-end loaders, according to Heintz.

"We had to bucket our way through neighborhoods," he said.

In Mandan, "We have to be very strategic on what we're hauling," given that trucks have been getting stuck at the city's snow dumpsite by Union Cemetery, Bitz said.

Crews also have been working around the clock with the exception of a 12-hour break on Easter, he said.

"We appreciate the community support and patience," he said. "It's been trying on everybody. We're doing the best we can."

Mandan crews will be going back into residential areas "on a very limited basis," Bitz said, focusing on schools, areas with bad drainage, "trouble areas where they arise and preparing for another storm this weekend."

Dicey forecast

Another system moving in from the west promises to bring heavy rain starting Friday, with the precipitation possibly turning to snow sometime over the weekend.

"There are some similarities and some differences to the last big one we had," said Jason Anglin, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Bismarck office.

Both the blizzard and the upcoming storm are known as a "Colorado low" -- a system that develops in winter in southeastern Colorado or northeastern New Mexico and tracks northeast across the Plains, producing big storms.

"The major difference -- and that's going to be the biggest forecasting challenge here -- is there might be some warmer air with this one, so where does the rain/snow line come?" Anglin said.

There's likely to be widespread rain and possibly even severe thunderstorms on Friday. The tail end of the storm is expected to pull down cold air from the north, turning the rain into snow at some point over the weekend.

It's difficult this far out to predict precipitation totals, and forecasters instead focus on probability, Anglin said Monday.

"The chances of 6 inches through the weekend with this system are really anywhere from 20-50%, but the higher amounts are likely to come from Dickinson to Minot again," he said, adding that Bismarck's chances are about 30%.

The Minot area was in the bull's-eye of the blizzard, getting 3 feet of snow. There are reports of another foot or so accumulating in that region Sunday, Anglin said.

Forecasters do not believe the recent snow will lead to serious flooding given the lingering drought in western North Dakota and cooler-than-normal weather this week that should create a slow snowmelt. However, a large amount of precipitation this weekend could lead to flood concerns, according to Anglin.

"We have to see how much liquid we get out of this one ... then see how quickly this one melts," he said. "Two back-to-back systems could saturate us, and if we get a sudden return of warm temperatures, that could bring some potential for some flooding."

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

