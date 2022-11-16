Unusual weather phenomenon could impact region; frigid weather, difficult travel expected

A weather phenomenon typically associated with heavy snowfall in the Great Lakes region could impact south central North Dakota on Thursday.

Lake-effect snow, which has been known to bury northeastern U.S. cities such as Buffalo, New York, with several feet of snow in a short period of time, could happen downwind of Lake Sakakawea. If it does occur it's expected to result only in a few inches of snow, not several feet, however.

Lake-effect snow happens when cold air moves over a relatively warm lake, warm and moist air rises into the cold air and condenses into clouds, and narrow bands of heavy snow form over land downwind of the lake.

"It's not a common occurrence in North Dakota," said Meteorologist Megan Jones at the National Weather Service office in Bismarck. "It needs to get really cold and have the right wind direction, and it has to be early enough in the season when Lake Sakakawea is still open and relatively warm."

All of those factors seem to be at play. The Missouri River reservoir typically doesn't ice over until January, and on Wednesday the water temperature was 43 degrees, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Frigid northern air that has flooded the region on the backside of last week's blizzard has led to temperatures well below normal for this time of year. And wind gusts on Thursday could surpass 40 mph.

"The environmental setup is right for it," Jones said, adding that "If we do get lake-effect snow with those strong winds ... it could reach the Bismarck-Mandan area."

Other places that could be impacted are the Beulah/Hazen, Center and New Salem areas, according to the weather service.

Parts of western New York are bracing for what AccuWeather meteorologists say could be the fiercest lake-effect snow event in years, with up to 6 feet of snow through Sunday.

Such high amounts don't happen in North Dakota because Lake Sakakawea is much smaller than any of the Great Lakes and the land terrain is different, according to Jones.

"You don't really see the intense snow," she said. "It's more of a fun fact than anything."

The bigger concern is more common types of winter weather in North Dakota, Jones said.

Treacherous travel

Cold temperatures and strong winds will make travel treacherous and plunge wind chills well below zero through the end of the workweek in North Dakota.

Wind chills -- the combination of actual temperature and wind speed -- are forecast to drop near minus 20 on Thursday night through Friday morning, according to the weather service. They're expected to be around minus 15 in Bismarck-Mandan.

The forecast also calls for an inch or two of new snow across the state, with snow falling off and on late Wednesday through Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible, reducing visibility to as low as half a mile in rural areas and leading to drifting on roads.

"That's more what we'll be paying attention to tomorrow," Jones said Wednesday, adding, "We have pretty significant snowpack on the ground, so even without falling snow, there could be impacts."

The conditions are expected to cause slick roads, and possibly even black ice because temperatures will be warm enough -- highs in the teens -- that drifting snow might melt and refreeze on some roads, according to the weather service.

The system that's bringing arctic air into the region is resulting in the coldest weather of the season, with highs 20-30 degrees below normal and more typical of January conditions, according to AccuWeather.

Bismarck's Thursday forecast calls for a high of 15 degrees and an overnight low around zero. Normal for Nov. 18 in the capital city is a high of 39 and a low of 18, according to weather service data.

Bismarck-Mandan is still digging out from up to 2 feet of snow that fell during last Thursday's blizzard, with city crews now focusing on snow hauling and street widening. Bismarck crews planned to remove snow from the downtown area from midnight Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. Police said motorists who park in "no parking" areas during that time will have their vehicles towed.

More information on snow removal is at https://www.bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal for Bismarck and at bit.ly/3TDwYF4 for Mandan.

Overpass crash

Poor traveling conditions on Tuesday afternoon contributed to a semitrailer crashing into an Interstate 94 overpass in Barnes County.

Habib Mohamud, 36, of Minneapolis, was eastbound about 12 miles east of Jamestown when he lost control on the ice-covered highway amid blowing snow, and the semi began traveling from shoulder to shoulder before going through a guard rail at Exit 272, according to the Highway Patrol.

"The Freightliner scraped down the (overpass) support pillars on the driver side, and the trailer got hung up on the supports," the Patrol said in its crash report.

Mohamud walked away from the wreck. He was taken to a Jamestown hospital for treatment of what the Patrol said was minor bruising, and released. He was cited for care required.

North Dakota Department of Transportation officials were inspecting the overpass damage on Wednesday, spokesman David Finley said.