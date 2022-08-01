Under the heat dome: week of sweltering weather expected in North Dakota

A hot, dry week is in store for much of North Dakota as a mass of trapped warm air blankets the region.

High temperatures in the western two-thirds of the state on Monday and Tuesday were forecast to surpass 90 degrees and approach 100 in some areas. Bismarck's Tuesday high was forecast at 97 degrees; normal for this time of year is in the mid-80s.

"A cold front brings some brief relief on Wednesday with cooler temperatures and highs in the 70s and 80s before they bounce back to the mid to upper 90s on Thursday and Friday," the National Weather Service said. "A mostly dry week is also expected."

The hot weather isn't likely to set any records in the capital city, however. Bismarck's record high for Aug. 2 is 101 degrees, and its records for most other dates this week are well above 100 degrees.

A heat dome that has broken temperature records in the Northwest is shifting eastward. A heat dome occurs when the atmosphere traps hot air like a lid or cap, according to the National Ocean Service.

"When the jet stream shifts far to the north it allows extreme heat to surge into places that typically do not experience such conditions," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Randy Adkins said. "It's almost like allowing an air mass that you would normally see in the Desert Southwest shift to the Pacific Northwest."

AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said, "The first week of August is expected to feature an expansive swath of well-above-average temperatures spanning from the Dakotas to the East Coast."

He added that a combination of heat and humidity could make it feel hotter than 100 degrees and "require air conditioning units to constantly run."

Buckingham advised people to take precautions, including using sun block if spending time outdoors.

"Heat of this magnitude can be dangerous if an extended amount of time is spent outside," he said. "Frequent breaks, plenty of hydrating fluids, and wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing can help to minimize the effects."

The National Weather Service warned that vehicle interiors can quickly become deadly for people and pets on hot days. An inside temperature of 99 degrees can rise to 109 degrees within 20 minutes and to 123 degrees in an hour, the agency said.

The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center also cautioned that the conditions could increase the risk for wildfires. A red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions was in effect for eastern Montana through Tuesday. The fire danger rating for much of southwestern North Dakota was moderate or high on Monday.

North Dakota has had a relatively mild wildfire season, after a busy one in 2021. Updated totals weren't immediately available Monday due to technical problems. But as of about three weeks ago, there had been 214 fires burning 810 acres, compared with about 1,500 fires scorching more than 100,000 acres at the same point a year earlier, according to the state Department of Emergency Services.

North Dakota since 2015 has had an annual average of 830 wildfires burning 32,635 acres.

Smoke from wildfires burning in the western U.S. was beginning to drift into North Dakota on Monday and was expected to last into Tuesday, according to the weather service.

"The majority of this is expected to stay aloft and will lead to smoky/hazy skies, although there will also be increased cloud cover on Tuesday," the agency said.