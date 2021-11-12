 Skip to main content
Two injured in crash with bus carrying DSU football team

Two people were injured when the SUV they were in went out of control on an icy Interstate 94 and was struck by a bus hauling the Dickinson State University football team.

Miguel Gascal, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, was eastbound near Crystal Springs about 9:30 a.m. Friday when he lost control of a 2006 Lincoln Navigator and entered the median, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Navigator came back to the eastbound lane and was struck by a bus driven by Terrence Johnson, 65, of Belfield. Both vehicles came to rest in the south ditch.

Gascal and a passenger in the SUV, 62-year-old Amalia Vasquez, of Michoacan, Mexico, were taken by ambulance for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, the Patrol said. None of the 38 players and coaches on the bus was injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Patrol.

