Thunderstorms spawn 2 tornadoes in McLean County; no serious damage or injuries

Isolated thunderstorms that popped up in western and central North Dakota on Monday evening spawned two tornadoes that touched down in McLean County.

The sheriff's office had no immediate reports of major damage early Tuesday, but Ruso Mayor Greg Schmaltz, who captured twister video south of the town, said the second tornado "took the roof off a small building and tossed some round bales around."

There were no reports of injuries.

The first tornado touched down about 4 miles east of Ruso shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday. After the storm system moved south, it produced another twister near Strawberry Lake, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Nathan Heinert.

With the first tornado going up and down, "we did have two tornadoes at the same time," he said. "Roughly this was happening over about a half hour's time."

The storm dissipated after moved south of the lake, Heinert said.

A system moving out of the Rockies is bringing the threat of thunderstorms to much of the central U.S. this week, particularly to the Southern Plains, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine. The risk for heavy rainfall and flash flooding is mainly to the south and expected to come no farther north than the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, area.

But thunderstorm chances will linger through the workweek in North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service. Whether any might produce more tornadoes is hard to predict, Heinert said.

The weekend looks to be pleasant, with the Bismarck-Mandan forecast calling for sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.

"Next week we should be back in the 80s," Heinert said.

Normal highs for this time of year in the Bismarck area are in the low 80s, according to weather service data.