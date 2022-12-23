Third blizzard of season eases in North Dakota; warm-up in store next week

Ground blizzard conditions eased in the western half of North Dakota early Friday and began diminishing in the east as the day wore on.

Forecasters also said a warming trend is on the way after Christmas as milder Pacific air replaces frigid arctic air.

Road shutdowns early Friday in North Dakota included Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Jamestown, and long portions of U.S. Highways 52 and 281 between Harvey and the South Dakota border. Those routes all had reopened by midday, and the state Department of Transportation lifted no-travel advisories from west to east throughout the day.

Officials warned motorists that secondary roads might still be impassable due to "severe" snowdrifts. The Highway Patrol banned permitted oversize vehicles from operating in the southwest and eastern regions of the state, and cautioned drivers of other high-profile and long-load type vehicles about hazardous travel conditions. Road conditions can be found at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Bismarck State College remained closed Friday. Public schools in Bismarck and Mandan are on Christmas break.

State Health and Human Service offices in major North Dakota cities including Bismarck closed for the day.

The blizzard warning for eastern North Dakota was set to expire Friday evening. The western half of North Dakota remained under a wind chill warning through midday Saturday, with the combination of cold temperatures and wind gusting to 40 mph making it feel as cold as 55 degrees below zero.

National impacts

The National Weather Service said the "powerful arctic front" was impacting the eastern third of the nation.

The agency also said the "historic" winter storm was producing widespread disruptions to large portions of the nation heading into the holiday weekend. More than 200 million people -- about 60% of the U.S. population -- were under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories the day before Christmas Eve.

"Winter weather hazards remain in effect from the Canadian border south to the Rio Grande, Gulf Coast and central Florida Peninsula while spanning from the Pacific Northwest to the Eastern Seaboard," the weather service said.

AccuWeather reported that more than 3,400 flights had been canceled and 1,700 delayed. Several flights at the Bismarck Airport on Friday were canceled or delayed, but many others were on time.

Warm air on the way

A warm-up is expected next week, with temperatures in the Bismarck-Mandan area forecast to rise into the lower-to-mid-30s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"A major shift in the jet stream will occur next week," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "Instead of a massive dip in the jet stream that allows air from the North Pole to empty into the U.S., a more west-to-east jet pattern will develop and allow milder air from the Pacific to flow across much of the nation."

A high temperature in Bismarck next Wednesday of 35 would be 46 degrees warmer than this Thursday's high of minus 11.

Spot-on outlooks

Various winter outlooks released in the fall are proving mostly true so far this season.

"The Old Farmer's Almanac," known for its weather forecasts since the late 1700s, predicted below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation for North Dakota.

The winter forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also predicted a good chance of below-normal temps for all of North Dakota, and a good chance of above-normal precipitation for much of the western part of the state.

AccuWeather's winter forecast stated that "This winter is indeed looking like a snowy one across most of the northern tier of the contiguous United States."