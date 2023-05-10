A supercell thunderstorm blasted the Bismarck-Mandan area with heavy rain and widespread hail Tuesday night.

A supercell is a single-cell rotating thunderstorm characterized by updrafts that can attain speeds of more than 100 mph, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They're known to produce large hail and even tornadoes. They're marked by the impressive cloud they form.

"It looked like a spaceship almost," said Matt Johnson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Bismarck.

Such storms are not uncommon in North Dakota, though they do need the right environmental factors to form, he said.

Bismarck's official rain total, measured at the airport near the weather service office, was only five one-hundredths of an inch, but that's because the area was on the southern edge of the system, according to Johnson. Reports from other parts of the metro area were of up to 2 inches of rain and hail as large as golf balls. Hail in some areas covered lawns and streets like snow. There were no immediate reports of significant damage.

More storms were possible Wednesday, with widespread rain expected Thursday into Saturday. Parts of southern North Dakota could see an inch or more of rain during the period, according to the weather service. Temperatures will remain seasonal, with daytime highs in the 60s and 70s.