A third snowstorm in less than two weeks swept into southern North Dakota on Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for most of the southwest and south central regions, for 5-10 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 45 mph. The state Department of Transportation issued a travel alert for the region, cautioning motorists about the poor conditions.

The rest of southern North Dakota was under a winter weather advisory, with lesser but still significant amounts of snow anticipated.

The Bismarck area was expected to get up to 8 inches. This winter is already the city's ninth-snowiest on record, with 75.4 inches before Sunday's storm. The all-time mark is 101.6 inches in 1996-97. Normal winter snowfall for Bismarck is 50.5 inches; the city last year got 55.1 inches.

The weather warning and advisory were in place until noon Monday. The storm was forecast to spread accumulating snow along an approximately 1,800-mile-long swath from the Northern Plains to the Northeast.

"Commutes to work and school on either side of the clock on Monday may be slippery and slower than normal as a result of the wintry weather in places" including Bismarck and Minneapolis, AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff reported.

The University of Mary announced that classes and offices would be remote on Monday.

The forecast for Bismarck-Mandan calls for chances of snow throughout the week and cooler-than-normal temperatures, with highs in the teens and 20s. Normal for this time of year is highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

"Tuesday into early Wednesday and then Thursday into Friday are the best chances for accumulating snow," the weather service reported.