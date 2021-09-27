Summer not giving up in North Dakota without one last hurrah

Autumn officially began last Wednesday, but North Dakotans will have a couple more hot days before having to swap summer shorts for fall jackets.
Unseasonably warm weather that led to a pleasant weekend is continuing to blanket North Dakota early in the workweek, with high temperatures in the central and western parts of the state forecast in the 80s and 90s on Monday and Tuesday.
"We're going to see for sure very unseasonably warm temperatures, and possibly some near-record temperatures, either daytime highs or maximum overnight lows," National Weather Service Meteorologist Todd Hamilton said.
Highs in some cities in the region including Bismarck could be as much as 20 degrees above normal, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger. Highs for Bismarck, Minot and Dickinson on Monday and Tuesday are forecast in the low 90s.
The downside is that the weather is elevating fire weather conditions in western North Dakota. There already have been more than 2,200 wildfires in the state this year -- more than double last year's total -- and most counties on Monday were in the high or very high fire danger category. Slope and Billings counties in the southwest were in the extreme category.
The hot weather is the result of a storm system in the Pacific Northwest that's pushing warm, dry air into the Northern Plains and southern Canada. The balmy conditions will be short-lived -- a cold front will move through the region Wednesday bringing scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and more seasonable temps in the 60s and 70s.
"It'll finally start feeling like pumpkin spice season in the north central region," Geiger said.
There could still be periods of above-normal temperatures in October, but it's unlikely North Dakotans will experience weather this hot again this year.
"It's not the last of the warm weather, but I think it'll be the last of the very warm weather where we're going to be approaching record highs," Hamilton said.
The summer will be remembered for two things, according to a wrap-up by State Climatologist and North Dakota State University professor Adnan Akyuz.
"The overall summer average temperature was 3.9 degrees warmer than average, which would make it the third-warmest summer on record," Akyuz wrote. "Precipitation-wise, the statewide accumulation was 2.47 inches drier than average, which would make it the 16th-driest summer on record."
Exceptional drought -- the worst of four drought categories measured by the U.S. Drought Monitor -- has been present in the state for 18 straight weeks -- the longest stretch since 2000, according to Akyuz.
"Overall, 339 records, including temperature- and precipitation-related occurrences across the state, were tied or broken" over the summer, he said.
