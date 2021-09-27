Summer not giving up in North Dakota without one last hurrah

Autumn officially began last Wednesday, but North Dakotans will have a couple more hot days before having to swap summer shorts for fall jackets.

Unseasonably warm weather that led to a pleasant weekend is continuing to blanket North Dakota early in the workweek, with high temperatures in the central and western parts of the state forecast in the 80s and 90s on Monday and Tuesday.

"We're going to see for sure very unseasonably warm temperatures, and possibly some near-record temperatures, either daytime highs or maximum overnight lows," National Weather Service Meteorologist Todd Hamilton said.

Highs in some cities in the region including Bismarck could be as much as 20 degrees above normal, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger. Highs for Bismarck, Minot and Dickinson on Monday and Tuesday are forecast in the low 90s.