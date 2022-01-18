Strong winds impact travel, cause power outages, usher in cold air

No travel was advised in much of northern North Dakota on Tuesday as an arctic blast packing strong winds led to blowing snow and reduced visibility for motorists, as well as some power outages.

Authorities also issued travel alerts for the south central and southeastern regions of the state, cautioning travelers to be wary of poor conditions.

The Highway Patrol restricted travel for all oversize vehicles in the southeast, northwest and south central regions, including Burleigh County.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the east with winds gusting up to 50 mph, and a winter weather advisory for the area of the state stretching diagonally from Jamestown through Minot to Crosby. A wind advisory was posted for the rest of the state, including Bismarck-Mandan. Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph were reported in Burleigh and Morton counties.

The weather was a factor in power outages that impacted more than 1,000 people in the northwestern communities of Stanley and Tioga, according to Montana Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson. Power was restored in both communities by early afternoon. Stanley Public School dismissed early and canceled sports activities due to the outage. Tioga school officials called off some basketball games but dismissed classes at the normal time.

PowerOutage.us showed no other major power outages in the state as of midafternoon Tuesday.

A cold front pushing south from Canada ushered in the wind. Wind chills Tuesday night through Thursday morning were forecast in the minus 20s, minus 30s and minus 40s. The weather service issued a wind chill advisory until noon Central time Thursday for western and much of south central North Dakota.

Daytime highs for Bismarck-Mandan were forecast around zero on Wednesday and in the teens on Thursday -- a sharp contrast to Monday's high of 41 degrees, which was 18 degrees above normal, according to weather service data.

