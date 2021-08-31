Strong storms hit southwestern North Dakota; more storms possible rest of week

Thunderstorms on Monday brought strong winds, large hail and heavy rain to portions of southwestern North Dakota, and forecasters predicted a chance of more storms through the rest of the week.

National Weather Service and county emergency management reports indicate a semitrailer was blown over on state Highway 21 east of Flasher; baseball-size hail fell in Adams, Hettinger and Oliver counties; and smaller but still significant hail fell in many other parts of the region, including Morton County.

There also was a report of 3.6 inches of rain west of Hannover in Oliver County, and wind gusts of 40-60 mph in various parts of western North Dakota.

A hazardous weather outlook from the weather service showed a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday in northwest and north central North Dakota, and Wednesday afternoon and evening across much of western and central North Dakota. A few of the expected Wednesday storms could be strong to severe, according to forecasters.

The weather service forecast called for a chance of showers and thunderstorms in central and eastern North Dakota on Thursday, and a chance of showers statewide on Friday lingering into Saturday morning. High temperatures were expected to be mainly in the 70s.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0