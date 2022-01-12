Storm to hit Northern Plains; heavier snow expected east of Bismarck-Mandan

A storm system that will move out of Canada is forecast to bring accumulating snowfall to the north central U.S. from Thursday night into Friday.

"This next storm system is primed to produce heavy snow and will result in treacherous travel conditions across parts of the Northern Plains and Midwest to close out the workweek," the National Weather Service said.

The track of the storm was still uncertain Wednesday, but the Bismarck-Mandan area was categorized by the weather service as having a low chance -- between 10% and 40% -- of 4 inches or more of snow. The greatest chance was east of U.S. Highway 83, particularly in the James River Valley area. Strong northerly winds on Friday could cause blowing snow and reduce visibility for motorists.

Western North Dakota -- including Bismarck-Mandan -- was forecast to get lighter precipitation, "which could fall as snow, freezing rain or a combination of both," the weather service said.

The storm will be what meteorologists refer to as a "Saskatchewan screamer" rather than an "Alberta clipper," since it will dive nearly due south out of Saskatchewan, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.

"There will be a band of heavy snow that generally extends from the eastern Dakotas and Minnesota southward to at least much of Missouri and maybe the Ozarks in Arkansas, if the storm can get far enough south before it begins to turn eastward," he said.

North Dakota is enjoying springlike weather -- Bismarck's high on Tuesday reached 42 degrees, nearly 20 degrees above normal, and the same was forecast for Wednesday, according to the weather service.

Temperatures aren't expected to drop substantially with the storm system because there isn't a major push of Arctic air on the heels of it, according to AccuWeather. Highs for Bismarck-Mandan are forecast by the National Weather Service in the 20s Thursday through Saturday, and in the 30s Sunday and on Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

