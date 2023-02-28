A storm system moving out of the Rockies and into the Northern Plains could drop nearly a foot of snow on parts of southern North Dakota.

The National Weather Service posted a winter storm warning for south central and southeastern North Dakota from noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday, forecasting heavy snow and wind gusts up to 45 mph. A winter weather advisory was in effect for the southwest and central regions, for up to half a foot of snow and wind gusts up to 35 mph.

"An area of heavy snow is expected across south central North Dakota and the James River Valley (Tuesday) afternoon through Wednesday morning," the weather service said in a statement. "Impactful snow will fall elsewhere across western and central North Dakota south of Highway 2."

The Bismarck-Mandan area is expected to get 6-10 inches of snow before the system blows out Wednesday afternoon.

The system will not usher in frigid arctic air like last week's storm did. Wednesday's high temperature in the capital city is forecast in the teens, warming to the 30s by the end of the workweek and into the weekend.

"Arctic air will be absent from this system when it initially moves across the central United States, which means the heavy snow threat will need to be generated mainly through the strength of the storm itself," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said. "An intense storm can overcome a warm atmosphere to generate heavy snowfall, but if this storm is slow to strengthen, snowfall may not be especially heavy over the central states."

Bismarck has received 63.1 inches of snow so far this winter, 26.4 inches above normal, according to weather service data. The city’s record snowfall for an entire winter is 101.6 inches in the winter of 1996-97.

(Check back for updates.)