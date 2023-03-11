A blizzard that socked North Dakota to start the weekend dropped 5.6 inches of snow on Bismarck overnight Friday into Saturday, moving the winter of 2022-23 into third place all time in city history.

The capital city as of 6 a.m. Saturday had received 92.5 inches of snow this season, third-most since record-keeping began 148 years ago, according to the National Weather Service.

Bismarck's snowiest winter was 1996-97, when it received 101.6 inches -- double the typical winter snowfall for Bismarck. The city last year got 55.1 inches.

Another 8 inches is needed to move the winter into second place. That won't come from this storm -- only about an inch more is expected through the weekend, though weather warnings for the region remain in place into Sunday due to high winds that will cause blowing and drifting snow.

Interstate 94 remained closed between Dickinson and Jamestown early Saturday, though it reopened between Dickinson and the Montana border. U.S. Highway 52 was closed between Jamestown and Minot. State Highway 6 was closed in Morton County. No travel was advised in most of the state.

The poor conditions led to a fatal crash in McKenzie County. A 29-year-old Watford City man died when the pickup truck he was driving spun out of control and collided with an oncoming commercial truck on icy U.S. Highway 85, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. It happened 5 miles south of Willison around 6:40 p.m. Friday. No travel was advised at the time.

The pickup driver died at the scene. The 67-year-old man from Bridger, Montana, driving the commercial truck was taken to a Williston hospital with what the Patrol said were serious but not life-threatening injuries. Authorities did not immediately release their names.

The storm prompted some closures. North Dakota's Gateway to Science in Bismarck shut down for the day, as did Essentia Health's walk-in clinic on Ninth Street.

Temperatures will be closer to average next week, with highs in Bismarck-Mandan reaching the 30s by Tuesday, according to the weather service. Normal highs for this time of year are around 40. The 8-14-day outlook indicates a return to more normal precipitation, but potentially below-normal temps.

