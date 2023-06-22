Damage reports are mounting after stormy weather this week in central and western North Dakota, and a rainy weekend appears in store for much of the state.

Meanwhile, drought increased dramatically over the past week in North Dakota and now blankets the eastern half of the state along with the western third.

National Weather Service storm reports show that winds gusting as high as 84 mph early Thursday overturned campers in Gladstone, in Stark County.

Hazen-based Roughrider Electric Cooperative early Thursday reported 30 downed power poles along U.S. Highway 85 south of Belfield and 15 downed poles near Richardton due to strong winds. The co-op had about 50 customers without power.

Bismarck-based Montana-Dakota Utilities had three storm-related outages early Thursday -- two due to lightning strikes and one due to a broken power pole, according to spokesman Mark Hanson. They lasted a couple of hours and impacted about 225 people in the Dickinson, Taylor and Gladstone areas.

High winds on Tuesday blew over five grain bins, destroyed a gazebo and uprooted trees in Pierce County, according to weather service reports. Part of a porch was torn from a home and some teepees were blown away in Rolette County that day.

Tree damage from Tuesday's stormy weather was reported in several other areas including Mandan -- a 10-inch diameter tree split in half -- and there were many reports of hail and heavy rain that day. Bismarck officially had 0.52 inches of rain. A lightning strike left hundreds of south Bismarck residents without power for about an hour.

Drought balloons

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, rates about 56% of the state as abnormally dry, the weakest of five drought categories. That compares with about 29% last week. Moderate drought -- the next level on the scale -- has crept into the northeastern corner of North Dakota, accounting for about 3.5% of the state.

"Much of the Northern Plains received below-average rainfall this week, adding to short-term precipitation deficits," National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Adam Hartman wrote in this week's report. "In conjunction with the below-average weekly rainfall, above-normal temperatures and high winds (typical for this region) only acted to exacerbate worsening drought conditions by increasing evaporation from soils and vegetation.

"As a result, widespread degradation of abnormal dryness and drought was warranted this week across the Dakotas," he said.

Jamestown had two record-high temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service -- 98 degrees on Monday and 99 degrees on Tuesday. The previous records dated to the 1930s.

Soil moisture supplies in North Dakota declined for a third straight week, according to the latest crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture was rated 56% adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture was 57% in those categories; both were at 72% two weeks ago.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of NOAA, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center expects above-normal precipitation across portions of the Northern Plains over the coming week.

The National Weather Service office in Bismarck reports there is a good chance for showers and thunderstorms in North Dakota through the weekend. There is a 71% probability of an inch of rain from Friday morning through Sunday morning in the Bismarck area. Probabilities across the state range from 42% to 79%.